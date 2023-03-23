The Dubai World Cup 2023 entries see a big field of 15 horses going in search of the $12m purse. We list the full list of runners, riders – plus trainers, betting, countries and stall numbers to help you find the winner of Saturday’s big Meydan horse race.

Dubai World Cup 2023 Entries: Full List of Runners And Riders

Country Grammer, who won the race 12 months ago, tops the betting for the 2023 Dubai World Cup as he hopes to become just the second horse to win the big pot in consecutive seasons.

In total, there are 15 horses entered for the 2023 Dubai World Cup.

Frankie Dettori has again been booked to ride Country Grammer for the US Bob Baffert barn as both rider and trainer look for their fifth win in the Dubai World Cup this Saturday.

There are also a massive eight Dubai World Cup 2023 entries for Japan – that’s over half the field – as they look to win the horse race for a second time. Their only other success in the contest came in 2011 with Victoire Pisa.

2023 Dubai World Cup Runners and Riders

#4 Country Grammer @ 9/4

Trainer: Bob Baffert (US)

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Draw: 14

Age: 6

Current champ that is back for more with Frankie Dettori riding again. Won at 15/2 last season, but the horse racing sportsbooks are taking no chances this year – making him one of the Dubai World Cup favorites. Since winning this 12 months ago, has finished 1st of 2nd in all his races and overall has only placed outside the top three twice from 14 runs. Will be looking to become only the second ‘back-to-back’ winner, but would also provide Dettori and Baffert with their fifth Dubai World Cup win if successful. Won from draw 4 last year, so gate 14 makes things harder this time, but still a big player.

#1 Algiers @ 11/4

Trainer: Simon & Ed Crisford (UK)

Jockey: James Doyle

Draw: 13

Age: 6

The only raider from the UK. This 6 year-old has improved since joining the Simon and Ed Crisford yard from France last year and heads here in winning form. Has won his last two at Meydan over the winter, so we know the track suits, but this is another step up in class. He’ll be running at the top level for the first time but having won his G2 races by 6 1/2 and 6l the last twice deserves his chance in the race. Step up needed but in great form and loves the track.

#9 Panthalassa @ 8/1

Trainer: Yoshito Yahagi (JPN)

Jockey: Yutoka Yoshida

Draw: 15

Age: 6

Landed the world’s richest horse race – the Saudi Cup (watch below) – last month and is back to try and take another big payday. Beat Country Grammer that last day by 3/4, so closely matched with the current champ and should be another fascinating clash between the two again. One of 8 runners in the race for Japan.

#14 Ushba Tesoro @ 10/1

Trainer: Noboru Takagi (JPN)

Jockey: Yuga Kawada

Draw: 8

Age: 6

Another of the Japan runners and not without a chance. Heads here in good order after wins at Ohi and Kawasaki, with the last coming in February. Track should be fine and is well suited by this 1m2f trip. Also beat T O Keynes last time by 1/2 a length so connections will be hopeful of upholding that form. Live e/w chance with a fair draw in 8.

#13 T O Keynes @ 10/1

Trainer: Daisuke Takayanagi (JPN)

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Draw: 6

Age: 6

Second to Ushba Tesoro the last day at Kawasaki in Japan but was only beaten 1/2 a length that day. Nice gate in 6 but regular rider K Matsuyama has been replaced by leading UK jockey Oisin Murphy. Another of the army of runners from Japan that would have a squeak if getting the luck in-running. Each-way.

#15 Veal Azul @ 10/1

Trainer: Kunihihiko Watanabe (JPN)

Jockey: Christian Demuro

Draw: 5

Age: 6

Italian jockey Cristian Demuro, who rides mainly in France, has been booked to ride this Japan runner. Won the 2022 Japan Cup back in November so certainly a classy sort. Is also actually the top-rated in the field (122) but flopped over Christmas in the Arima Kinen. Therefore, needs to bounce back, while recent wins have also been over 1m4f, so this drop back might not be totally ideal. Hard to ignore still, especially if making this a stamina test.

#3 Cafe Pharoah @ 12/1

Trainer: Noriyuki Hori (JPN)

Jockey: Joao Moreira

Draw: 10

Age: 6

Third in the Saudi Cup to Country Grammer and Panthalassa – only beaten 1 1/4 lengths that day. That run also came off a 138-day break so can be expected to have improved and another of the Japan runners that is in with a shout of going well.

#7 Geoglyph @ 14/1

Trainer: Tetsuya Kimura (JPN)

Jockey: Christophe-Patrice Lemaire

Draw: 9

Age: 4

Fourth in the already-mentioned Saudi Cup recently – only 1 1/2 lengths back. Christophe-Patrice Lemaire, who rode that day, remains in the saddle and so no reason why he can’t be another with a decent say of picking up some prize money again.

#5 Crown Pride @ 16/1

Trainer: Koichi Shintani (JPN)

Jockey: Damian Lane

Draw: 12

Age: 4

Course and distance winner at Meydan, which is an obvious plus. Also, another that ran in the Saudi Cup – he was fifth and beaten 2 1/2 lengths that day. Aussie jockey Damian Lane keeps the ride and should be fitter for that last race coming off an 83-day break.

#12 Super Corinto @ 20/1

Trainer: Amador Merei Sanchez (North America)

Jockey: Hector Berrios

Draw: 11

Age: 4

Lightly-raced 4 year-old, that has ability so could have more to come. But rated just 111, which is around 7lbs+ inferior to a lot of these so would need to find a fair bit of improvement at this level.

#8 Jun Light Bolt @ 20/1

Trainer: Yasuo Tomamichi (JPN)

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Draw: 3

Age: 6

Well-drawn in 3 and has top UK jockey Ryan Moore riding, who is looking for his first win in the race. This 6 year-old was 7 1/2 lengths behind in 7th in the Saudi Cup though so needs to bounce back. Prior to that run had, however, beaten Crown Pride in the G1 Champions Cup at Chukyo in Japan – with T O Keynes back in 4th.

#6 Emblem Road @ 20/1

Trainer: Ahmad Abdulwahed (Saudi Arabia)

Jockey: Adel Alfouraidi

Draw: 2

Age: 5

Shock winner of the 2022 Saudi Cup but could only manage 6th in that race last month. Has 4 1/4 lengths to find based on that effort, but on a plus is well-drawn in 2.

#11 Salute The Soldier @ 33/1

Trainer: Fawzi Addulla Nass (Bahrain)

Jockey: Adrie de Vries

Draw: 4

Age: 8

Another of the bigger-priced runners, but at least heads here in winning track form. Landed the Al Maktoum Challenge G1 here earlier this month. A solid win, but this would require another step up and no spring chicken at 8 – the oldest in the field.

#10 Remorse @ 66/1

Trainer: B Seemar (UAE)

Jockey: Tadhg O’Shea

Draw: 1

Age: 6

CD winner, but another that ran in the Saudi Cup – was 9th and beaten 8 lengths that day. Was also 6th in this race last year, so needs to find just under 5 lengths on Country Grammer based on that run.

#2 Bendoog @ 66/1

Trainer: B Seemar (UAE)

Jockey: Christophe Soumillon

Draw: 7

Age: 4

Runner-up to Salute The Solider last time, so not only does he have to overturn that run, but is also rated 111. That’s 11lbs off the top-rated Vela Azul, but does have Christophe Soumillon riding, who has won this race twice before.

Note: Odds are subject to change.

