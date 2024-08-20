NFL

Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill was spotted wearing a removable brace on his right hand at practice on Tuesday

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Tyreek Hills Dolphins pic
Tyreek Hills Dolphins pic

Last season, the Miami Dolphins finished 11-6. That was second in the AFC East. Miami made the postseason but had to face the Kansas City Chiefs on the road. After being one of the most explosive offenses during the regular season, the Dolphins only scored seven points in a loss to the Chiefs. 

Despite how 2023 ended, the Dolphins still have optimism about their 2024 campaign. The team is returning all their key offensive players including four-time first-team All-Pro Tyreek Hill. Cameron Wolfe of the NFL Network reported that he saw Hill wearing a removable brace on his right hand at practice on Tuesday. Head coach Mike McDaniel said he is not overly concerned with his veteran WR and the team is working to keep several players healthy for the regular season.

Tyreek Hill wore a removable brace on his right hand at practice on Tuesday


According to reporter Cameron Wolfe, Tyreek Hill is dealing with a “minor injury”. Hill has played in 16 games in each of his last three seasons. The 2024 regular season is less than three weeks away and the Dolphins need Hill to stay Healthy. Wolfe reported that he did not see the All-Pro WR catch a pass at their practice on Tuesday. Now is the time that Miami can give Hill the rest he needs. Hill is one of, if not the best WR in the NFL and he doesn’t need to play in the preseason. Miami opens the season on Sunday, September 8, at home vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars.

When healthy, Tyreek Hill is a dynamic receiver that not many defenders can handle. In each of his last two seasons, Hill has had 119 receptions and 1.700+ receiving yards. During his 2024 campaign, Hill’s (1,799) receiving yards, 13 receiving touchdowns, and (112.5) yards per game led the NFL. Miami wants to ensure that Hill will have that type of production once the regular season begins. If that means Hill has to sit out for the next two weeks, the Dolphins will do that. Luckily, Cameron Wolfe called it a “minor injury” and Dolphins fans should not be worried. Hill has been a durable WR who’s played through injuries over the last few seasons. The team will monitor his right hand injury as the 2024 season quickly approaches.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Tyreek Hills Dolphins pic
NFL

LATEST Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill was spotted wearing a removable brace on his right hand at practice on Tuesday

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 20 2024
Justin Herbert ar practice pic
NFL
Chargers’ Justin Herbert returned to practice on Monday for the first time since July 31
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 20 2024

After a 5-12 finish in 2023, the Los Angeles Chargers made serious changes this offseason. They fired former head coach Brandon Staley mid-season. To replace him. the Chargers landed National…

sean mcdermott
NFL
Buffalo Bills Forced To Rest Starters In Final Preseason Game With Injury Concerns Across The Field
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Aug 20 2024

The Bills will rest all of their starters during their final preseason game against the Panthers on Saturday, as Buffalo continues to struggle with injuries all over the pitch. Bills…

Gardner Minshew
NFL
Raiders Head Coach Antonio Pierce Confirms Gardner Minshew Will Start The Season As QB1
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Aug 19 2024
Bo Nix
NFL
Denver Boncos First Round Pick Bo Nix Shines Again In Convincing Preseason Win Over Packers
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Aug 19 2024
kenny Pickett Eagles pic
NFL
Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said that Kenny Pickett is their backup QB to Jalen Hurts
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 16 2024
Dak Presscott Cowboys pic
NFL
Cowboys’ Dak Prescott feels negotiations for a contract extension are headed in the right direction
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 16 2024
Arrow to top