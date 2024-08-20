Last season, the Miami Dolphins finished 11-6. That was second in the AFC East. Miami made the postseason but had to face the Kansas City Chiefs on the road. After being one of the most explosive offenses during the regular season, the Dolphins only scored seven points in a loss to the Chiefs.

Despite how 2023 ended, the Dolphins still have optimism about their 2024 campaign. The team is returning all their key offensive players including four-time first-team All-Pro Tyreek Hill. Cameron Wolfe of the NFL Network reported that he saw Hill wearing a removable brace on his right hand at practice on Tuesday. Head coach Mike McDaniel said he is not overly concerned with his veteran WR and the team is working to keep several players healthy for the regular season.

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill is latest player dealing with minor injury. He wore a removable brace on right hand during practice today. Hill was in uniform/helmet but I didn’t spot him catch a pass. Mike McDaniel has noted caution with many players to get/keep them healthy for season — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) August 20, 2024



According to reporter Cameron Wolfe, Tyreek Hill is dealing with a “minor injury”. Hill has played in 16 games in each of his last three seasons. The 2024 regular season is less than three weeks away and the Dolphins need Hill to stay Healthy. Wolfe reported that he did not see the All-Pro WR catch a pass at their practice on Tuesday. Now is the time that Miami can give Hill the rest he needs. Hill is one of, if not the best WR in the NFL and he doesn’t need to play in the preseason. Miami opens the season on Sunday, September 8, at home vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars.

When healthy, Tyreek Hill is a dynamic receiver that not many defenders can handle. In each of his last two seasons, Hill has had 119 receptions and 1.700+ receiving yards. During his 2024 campaign, Hill’s (1,799) receiving yards, 13 receiving touchdowns, and (112.5) yards per game led the NFL. Miami wants to ensure that Hill will have that type of production once the regular season begins. If that means Hill has to sit out for the next two weeks, the Dolphins will do that. Luckily, Cameron Wolfe called it a “minor injury” and Dolphins fans should not be worried. Hill has been a durable WR who’s played through injuries over the last few seasons. The team will monitor his right hand injury as the 2024 season quickly approaches.