Does Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault need to adjust the starting lineup for Game 4 of the NBA Finals?

Zach Wolpin
On Friday evening, the Pacers will host the Thunder for Game 4 of the 2025 NBA Finals. Indiana has a 2-1 series lead after a 116-107 win Wednesday in Game 3. 

Game 4 is pivotal for both teams in this series. A win for the Thunder ties the series 2-2 and gives them home-court advantage again. If the Pacers take Game 4, they will be one win away from their first NBA championship. Ahead of Friday night, analysts around the league have questioned if head coach Mark Daigneault needs to adjust the starting lineup.

Will Mark Daigneault make any adjustments ahead of Game 4?


Through the first three rounds of the 2025 playoffs, the Oklahoma City Thunder used the same starting lineup every game. It was Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Lu Dort, Chet Holmgren, and Isaiah Hartenstein. For Game 1 of the 2025 NBA Finals, head coach Mark Daigneault made a tweak to the starting lineup. Instead of Hartenstein, Daigneault turned to Cason Wallace.

The Indiana Pacers are a fast-paced team and are always looking to move the ball in transition. That’s likely why Daigneault has started Cason Wallace in the Finals over Isaiah Hartenstein. Wallace is a versatile defender for the Thunder but has struggled to help the team offensively. In three finals games, Wallace is 0-6 from beyond the arc and has 17 total points.

CBS Sports reporter Sam Quinn noted that OKC is +7 in the Finals when Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein are on the floor together. However, the two big men have only shared the court for 10 minutes of play between three games. Another move for OKC is to potentially start Alex Caruso over Cason Wallace. Caruso has been a key role player for the Thunder in the 2025 NBA Finals. He scored 20 points in OKC’s Game 2 win. Can the Thunder get a win in Game 4 and even the series 2-2 heading home for Game 5?

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
