Dodgers Shut Out Mets In First Game Of MLB National League Championship Series As Flaherty Stars

Olly Taliku
The Dodgers opened up their National League Championship Series against the Mets this week with a flattering scoreline, as Los Angeles shut out New York in a 9-0 victory. 

Dodgers Shut Out Mets

The Dodgers kicked off their National League Championship Series on Sunday night with a resounding win against the Mets, shutting out New York in a dominant first win.

There is still a long way to go for the Dodgers before the World Series but winning game one in such a convincing manor is enough to give LA fans plenty to hope for heading deep into the postseason.

Jack Flaherty led the way for the home side on Sunday, with the pitcher continuing his impressive playoff form after another seven scoreless innings.

“It’s a lot of fun,” Flaherty said. “You can’t put it all into words. But the most important part was coming out and setting a tone.”

Setting the tone is exactly what the Dodgers did in game one, as they tied the MLB playoff record for 33 consecutive scoreless innings, breaking the Orioles previous best record set during the 1996 World Series.

“I can look on it and say that we did a good job today,” Flaherty continued. “It’s a really good team over there, and we had a good game one, but we’ve got to come back tomorrow and keep our foot on the pedal, not let up at all.”

On the other side of things there was no home runs during the first meeting, but Shohei Ohtani and Enrique Hernandez led the way for the Dodgers with two runs each.

There is no time to rest for the Dodgers after their first win in the Championship Series, with game two coming up on Monday afternoon as the demanding postseason schedule continues.

MLB Championship Series Schedule

American League Championship Series: New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians

  • Game 1, Monday, Oct. 14: Guardians @ Yankees, 7:37 p.m.
  • Game 2, Tuesday, Oct. 15: Guardians @ Yankees, 7:37 p.m
  • Game 3, Thursday, Oct. 17: Yankees @ Guardians, TBD
  • Game 4, Friday, Oct. 18: Yankees @ Guardians, TBD
  • Game 5 (if required), Saturday, Oct. 19: Yankees @ Guardians, TBD
  • Game 6 (if required), Monday, Oct. 21: Guardians @ Yankees, TBD
  • Game 7 (if required), Tuesday, Oct. 22: Guardians @ Yankees, TBD

National League Championship Series: New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

  • Game 1, Sunday, Oct. 13: Mets @ Dodgers, 8:15 p.m.
  • Game 2, Monday, Oct. 14: Mets @ Dodgers, 4:08 p.m.
  • Game 3, Wednesday, Oct. 16: Dodgers @ Mets, 8:08 p.m.
  • Game 4, Thursday, Oct. 17: Dodgers @ Mets, TBD
  • Game 5 (if required), Friday, Oct. 18: Dodgers @ Mets, TBD
  • Game 6 (if required), Sunday, Oct. 20: Mets @ Dodgers, TBD
  • Game 7 (if required), Monday, Oct. 21: Mets @ Dodgers, TBD
Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC.
