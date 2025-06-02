Boxing

Fabio Wardley vs Justis Huni Preview, Prediction, Fight Info & Full Undercard For Heavyweight Dust-Up

Author image
Paul Kelly
Sports Editor
4 min read
Fabio Wardley vs Justis Huni Boxing
Fabio Wardley vs Justis Huni Boxing

Fabio Wardley vs Justis Huni headlines this weekend at Portman Road Stadium in a heavyweight blockbuster. Check out our preview, fight prediction and much more ahead of Saturday’s intriguing main event between two undefeated heavyweight contenders.

Neither man has lost a fight in their professional boxing career to date, with something having to give this time. Both men are huge punchers, so who will remain unbeaten and who’s ‘0’ will go?

SportsLens‘ guide below will tell you all you need to know when it comes to the Wardley vs Huni heavyweight dust-up this weekend.

Fabio Wardley vs Justis Huni Preview

Boxing fans are in for a treat this weekend as Fabio Wardley vs Justis Huni headlines at Portman Road Stadium in Ipswich, England early on Saturday evening for US fight fans.

Although there is no world title belt on the line, this fight is an intriguing battle between two undefeated heavyweight contenders.

In one corner you have Wardley, the hard-hitting, raw but explosive Englishman. Standing opposite him will be the young, hungry and skilful Australian Huni. What a fight we have in prospect between two fringe world level fighters.

The heavyweight landscape may well have another new contender soon with the rumors that Wladimir Klitschko is set to make a retirement U-turn, but these two athletes competing on Saturday night are part of the new breed.

A win here will catapult the victor towards a world heavyweight title shot next year. Fans are calling this a real 50/50 clash, so who will leave the ring with their undefeated record still in tact? Not long until we find out!

Wardley vs Huni Prediction

Fabio Wardley is the slight favorite with boxing sportsbooks here, and it’s evident to see why that is the case. The Englishman looked destructive last time out in his Round 1 knockout of former Olympian Frazer Clarke in their rematch.

That being said, Justis Huni is riding a three-fight knockout streak himself, all coming within two rounds. Prior to that he also had a standout victory over Kevin Lerena, so he arguably has the better resumé of the two heading into Saturday’s contest.

Wardley will also have home-court advantage of course. Huni is travelling over from Australia to Wardley’s back yard in Ipswich. Not only that, but this is a stadium fight at Wardley’s beloved Ipswich Town FC meaning he will be an incredibly tough man to beat in front of his home crowd.

However, here at SportsLens, we are siding with the underdog to get the job done. If Huni can navigate the first five or six rounds and avoid getting stopped, his superior gas tank and fundamental skilset will frustrate Wardley and see him come out on top.

If Justis Huni can avoid getting knocked out early, we expect him to go on and win on points. It will be close though if it goes to the three judges’ scorecards!

SportsLens’ boxing expert prediction: Justis Huni to WIN via Decision

Fabio Wardley vs Justis Huni: Fight Info

  • 🥊 Fight: Fabio Wardley vs Justis Huni
  • 📊 Records: Wardley (18-0-1, 17 KO’s) | Kameda (12-0, 7 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: Saturday, June 7, 2025
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 5.30pm ET
  • 🏆 Titles: N/A
  • 📺 TV Channel: DAZN
  •  🏟  Venue: Portman Road Stadium | Ipswich, England, UK

What Time Is The Wardley vs Huni Fight At?

The Fabio Wardley vs Justis Huni fight is set to get underway at approximately 10.30pm local (BST) time.

This means that US fight fans have the joy of being able to watch this heavyweight dust-up in the late afternoon/early evening on Saturday.

BST is five hours ahead of ET, meaning that the estimated ring walk for Wardley vs Huni will be around 5.30pm for fight fans in America. The undercard action is set to get underway at approximately 1pm (ET).

DAZN is the place to watch the Wardley vs Huni fight and undercard action this week in over 200 countries worldwide. It is available as part of your regular DAZN subscription and doesn’t require any additional pay-per-view costs.

Fabio Wardley vs Justis Huni Undercard

Fight Weight Class Rounds
Fabio Wardley vs Justis Huni Heavyweight 12
Pierce O’Leary vs Liam Dillon Super-Lightweight 12
Nelson Hysa vs Patrick Korte Heavyweight 10
Mike Perez vs Steven Ward Cruiserweight 10
Sam Gilley vs Gideon Onyenani Middleweight 8
Umar Khan vs Moises Garcia Featherweight 8
Billy Adams vs Alexander Morales Super-Featherweight 6
Lewis Richardson vs Dmitri Protkunas Middleweight 6
Lillie Winch vs Katerina Dvorakova Featherweight 6
Jack Williams vs Fernando Joaquin Valdez Super-Bantamweight 4
Dillian Whyte vs TBA Heavyweight TBC

Wardley vs Huni: Tale of the Tape

Fabio Wardley
Nationality English
Age 30
Height 6’5″
Reach 78″
Stance Orthodox
Total Fights 19
Record 18-0-1 (17 KO’s)
Justis Huni
Nationality Australian
Age 26
Height 6’4″
Reach 76.5″
Stance Orthodox
Total Fights 12
Record 12-0 (7 KO’s)
Author image
Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly Sports Editor
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years before becoming a Director in March 2024. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

