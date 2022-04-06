Darwin Nunez, Uruguay’s latest goal machine

While Benfica lost 3-1 to Liverpool, Darwin Nunez once again showed why he is a striker who would be there and about for years to come.

At the age of 22, Darwin Nunez is already scoring goals for fun. The evolution of the Matador that was Edinson Cavani, the young striker has been a delight since joining Benfica in the summer of 2020.

After representing Penarol back home, the striker was snapped up by Spanish division two side Almeria in 2019. In his first season, the youngster would score 16 goals and provide three assists in 32 games.

Nunez, a striker for the ages

Clearly, this was a striker built for European football. The likes of Olympique de Marseille and Rennais were monitoring the player very keenly but Benfica were willing to move heaven and earth to sign his up. They paid 24 million euros for his services, a record amount that the Lisbon giants have paid for a player.

The Aguilas were convinced that Nunez was the right call. Here he was, a formidable finisher, supremely athletic and capable of playing at a high intensity. Not many players can do that but then again, Darwin Nunez was always a unique talent.

In his first season, he had scored 14 goals and provided 10 assists. In his first season in Portugal, the striker proved decisive on many occasions. This season, he has taken things a step further.

Indeed, the 22-year-old has a record of 28 goals and 3 assists in 35 matches in all competitions.

In detail, the Uruguayan has scored 21 goals in 23 league matches, of which he is the top scorer.

He has also scored 2 goals in the Portuguese Cup as well as 5 goals in 9 Champions League games. A competition that he is playing for the first time ever.

Shining in Europe

He scored twice against Barca in the group stages and then found the net against Bayern Munich in a 5-2 defeat. He also scored against Ajax so you can say that Darwin Nunez is the sort of player who is going to shine regardless of how the team is playing.

His currently performances have alerted the top heavyweights in Europe. With a price set at 80 million euros, it would be interesting to see who breaks the bank for the talented striker.