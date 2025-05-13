UFC

Darren Till Eyes Up Mega Boxing Bout Against Jake Paul Before Making Possible Return To UFC

Author image
Louis Fargher
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Darren Till Jake Paul UFC
Darren Till Jake Paul UFC

Darren Till has set out his ideal run of fights in the sport of boxing and identified Jake Paul as a possible opponent before making a return to the UFC.

Darren Till Wants Jake Paul Fight Before Making UFC Comeback

The former UFC star has switched his attention to the sport of boxing after a lifelong aim to become one of the best MMA fighters of all-time and is in currently preparing for his second bout under the boxing promotion ‘Misfits’.

In July 2024, the Brit competed in his first boxing match, beating Mohammad Mutie via first round TKO in an exhibition bout and kick-started his run in the sport.

Then, in January of this year he was set to fight Tommy Fury, younger brother to heavyweight icon, Tyson Fury, however, after Till said he would head kick his opponent, Fury decided to pull out of the bout.

Instead he fought Anthony Taylor under the Misfits boxing promotion and put in a demolition job, knocking Taylor out in the sixth round after a punishing performance.

Till will now fight another former UFC fighter in Darren Stewart, as the two face off at Misfits 21 on May 16 and the Liverpudlian is already planning for his next bout – highlighting Jake Paul, KSI, Tommy Fury and Mike Perry as potential opponents.

Till said (Via Bloody Elbow): “I think I’d love to fight Jake and KSI, those are big money fights. I’d love the Tommy fight after what he’s done and I think the Mike Perry fight.”

Jake Paul is set to fight Julio Chavez Jr on June 28, as the social media star continues his trailblazing run in boxing and Paul is coming off the back of a record-breaking fight against Mike Tyson.

In contrast, British YouTube star, KSI, has not entered a boxing ring since his defeat to Tommy Fury in October 2023 and was forced to pull out of his scheduled bout against Dillon Danis due to injury.

Tommy Fury recently fought against the relatively unknown, Kenan Hanjalic, and the lack of interest in the bout highlighted how fights against Jake Paul, Darren Till and KSI are his biggest chance of a payday.

Darren Till also pointed towards a return to MMA in some capacity after fighting the biggest names in ‘influencer boxing’ and suggested a return to the UFC or even join the PFL.

Till said (Via Bloody Elbow): “I might try my hand at the PFL or if the UFC want me back then let’s see what happens. I’m not too old in the sport, my body’s not broken even though I’ve obviously had trouble with my knees but I’m fresh.

“I don’t feel like I have any case of that CTE, I pronounce my words properly, I’ve got a solid brain on myself even though I know I say some mad things sometimes.”

During his time in the UFC, Till fought at both welterweight and middleweight, given his last two boxing bouts were over 190lbs it is unlikely that he would return to 170lbs – which is probably a smart move as the current welterweight champion, Jack Della Maddalena, is already occupied with a bout against Islam Makhachev.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Louis Fargher

Louis Fargher is a sports news writer, specializing in Soccer, the NHL and the NBA. He has a degree in Soccer Journalism and has published online articles for a plethora of British outlets, previously contributing on Burton Albion's website and producing match-day content for Chesterfield Academy. He has also gained experience through attending press-boxes in Premier League stadiums.
View All Posts By Louis Fargher
Author Image

Louis Fargher

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Louis Fargher is a sports news writer, specializing in Soccer, the NHL and the NBA. He has a degree in Soccer Journalism and has published online articles for a plethora of British outlets, previously contributing on Burton Albion's website and producing match-day content for Chesterfield Academy. He has also gained experience through attending press-boxes in Premier League stadiums.
View All Posts By Louis Fargher

Popular From UFC

Latest news

View all
Jack Della Maddalena UFC
UFC

LATEST Jack Della Maddalena Could Fight P4P King Islam Makhachev Next In First UFC Welterweight Title Defense

Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 13 2025
Henry Cejudo Colby Covington Poker
UFC
Colby Covington and Henry Cejudo Almost Get Into Physical Altercation During Heated Poker Tournament
Author image Louis Fargher  •  May 12 2025

Colby Covington and Henry Cejudo got into a nasty verbal exchange during a recent Poker tournament as the two UFC stars almost got into a heated altercation. Colby Covington and…

UFC Fight Night Burns vs Morales
UFC
UFC Fight Night: Burns vs Morales Preview, Prediction, Fight Info & Full Card For Welterweight Clash
Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 12 2025

Gilbert Burns vs Michael Morales headlines the next UFC Fight Night show in a welterweight contest at the UFC Apex on Saturday night. Check out our preview, fight prediction and…

Belal Muhammad - UFC
UFC
How Much UFC 315 Prize Money Is On Offer & What Are The Exact Belal Muhammad vs Jack Della Maddalena Fight Purses?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 09 2025
Belal Muhammad vs Jack Della Maddalena - UFC 315
UFC
How Much Are UFC 315 Tickets For Belal Muhammad vs Jack Della Maddalena At The Bell Centre In Montreal?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 08 2025
Belal Muhammad vs Jack Della Maddalena UFC 315
UFC
UFC 315 Double-Header Up Next With Two UFC Titles On The Line In Muhammad vs Della Maddalena & Shevchenko vs Fiorot Fights
Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 07 2025
Belal Muhammad UFC
UFC
UFC 315 Pay-Per-View Price For Belal Muhammad vs Jack Della Maddalena Set At $79.99 For US MMA Fans
Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 07 2025
Arrow to top