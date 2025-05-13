Darren Till has set out his ideal run of fights in the sport of boxing and identified Jake Paul as a possible opponent before making a return to the UFC.

Darren Till Wants Jake Paul Fight Before Making UFC Comeback

The former UFC star has switched his attention to the sport of boxing after a lifelong aim to become one of the best MMA fighters of all-time and is in currently preparing for his second bout under the boxing promotion ‘Misfits’.

In July 2024, the Brit competed in his first boxing match, beating Mohammad Mutie via first round TKO in an exhibition bout and kick-started his run in the sport.

Then, in January of this year he was set to fight Tommy Fury, younger brother to heavyweight icon, Tyson Fury, however, after Till said he would head kick his opponent, Fury decided to pull out of the bout.

Instead he fought Anthony Taylor under the Misfits boxing promotion and put in a demolition job, knocking Taylor out in the sixth round after a punishing performance.

Till will now fight another former UFC fighter in Darren Stewart, as the two face off at Misfits 21 on May 16 and the Liverpudlian is already planning for his next bout – highlighting Jake Paul, KSI, Tommy Fury and Mike Perry as potential opponents.

Till said (Via Bloody Elbow): “I think I’d love to fight Jake and KSI, those are big money fights. I’d love the Tommy fight after what he’s done and I think the Mike Perry fight.”

Jake Paul is set to fight Julio Chavez Jr on June 28, as the social media star continues his trailblazing run in boxing and Paul is coming off the back of a record-breaking fight against Mike Tyson.

In contrast, British YouTube star, KSI, has not entered a boxing ring since his defeat to Tommy Fury in October 2023 and was forced to pull out of his scheduled bout against Dillon Danis due to injury.

Tommy Fury recently fought against the relatively unknown, Kenan Hanjalic, and the lack of interest in the bout highlighted how fights against Jake Paul, Darren Till and KSI are his biggest chance of a payday.

Darren Till also pointed towards a return to MMA in some capacity after fighting the biggest names in ‘influencer boxing’ and suggested a return to the UFC or even join the PFL.

Till said (Via Bloody Elbow): “I might try my hand at the PFL or if the UFC want me back then let’s see what happens. I’m not too old in the sport, my body’s not broken even though I’ve obviously had trouble with my knees but I’m fresh.

“I don’t feel like I have any case of that CTE, I pronounce my words properly, I’ve got a solid brain on myself even though I know I say some mad things sometimes.”

During his time in the UFC, Till fought at both welterweight and middleweight, given his last two boxing bouts were over 190lbs it is unlikely that he would return to 170lbs – which is probably a smart move as the current welterweight champion, Jack Della Maddalena, is already occupied with a bout against Islam Makhachev.