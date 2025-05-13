UFC

Jack Della Maddalena Could Fight P4P King Islam Makhachev Next In First UFC Welterweight Title Defense

Paul Kelly
After winning the UFC Welterweight Title at UFC 315, what’s next for Jack Della Maddalena?

The new 170-pound king has several options for his next fight, including a showdown with pound-for-pound king Islam Makhachev or a potential Belal Muhammad rematch.

What’s Next For Jack Della Maddalena After Becoming UFC Welterweight Champion?

Following his monumental victory in the UFC 315 main event over Belal Muhammad, MMA fans are questioning just who Jack Della Maddalena will fight next.

Whoever ‘JDM’ faces in his next UFC contest will be a world class fighter, regardless of who that man is. Now that he has won the UFC Welterweight Title, at the first time of asking too, fighters will be queuing up for their shot at the new 170-pound king.

Della Maddalena defeated Belal Muhammad over five rounds via unanimous decision in what was an incredible fight. Now, UFC fans are keen to find out just who the Australian will face next before the end of the year in his first title defense.

The new welterweight champion has the luxury of having plenty of options going forward, now that he is the king of the crop and the man everyone is now chasing in the division.

Instead of being the hungry challenger, ‘JDM’ is now the hunted king with a huge target on his back. With that of course comes pressure and expectation too.

However, UFC President Dana White will certainly give Della Maddalena several options for his next fight. A few household names in the sport of MMA have already thrown their name in the hat to fight ‘JDM’ next, which we will explain next.

Options For Jack Della Maddalena’s Next Fight

There are two standout options when it comes to who ‘JDM’ could fight in his next UFC contest. Time will tell whether or not it is one of these two names, but they are the two most obvious choices for the Australian’s first UFC Welterweight Title defense.

Islam Makhachev

After defeating Belal Muhammad in the UFC 315 main event, Jack Della Maddalena called out reigning UFC Lightweight Champion and pound-for-pound king Islam Makhachev for his next fight.

At the same time, Makhachev took to social media following JDM’s victory stating that he wants the fight next in an attempt to become a two-weight UFC champion. Straight after Della Maddalena defeated Muhammad, Makhachev tweeted:

During Della Maddalena’s post-fight interview in the octagon with Joe Rogan, he made it clear that he wants to fight Makhachev next. Not only that, but the Australian said he wants to get revenge for his fellow countryman Alexander Volkanovski.

Volkanovski was twice defeated by Makhachev for the UFC Lightweight Title, with ‘JDM’ now seeking revenge for his Aussie brother.

Dela Maddalena told Joe Rogan that a fight with Maddalena is a ‘beautiful challenge’ that he is open to, stating that he is ‘gonna get it back for Volk’. What a fight that would be!

It remains to be seen whether the Jack Della Maddalena vs Islam Makhachev fight is made next for the UFC Welterweight Title, or whether the UFC explore other options for the new 170-pound king.

Belal Muhammad Rematch

The other main option Jack Della Maddalena has for his next fight besides a showdown with Islam Makhachev is a rematch with Belal Muhammad.

Given how the fight went between the pair at UFC 315 in Montreal, a rematch isn’t totally beyond the realms of possibility. The fight was close yet not controversial, not to mention the fact is was an absolute war of a contest.

Both men put it all on the line and delivered for the fans, that is for sure. A second fight between Della Maddalena and Muhammad would certainly have intrigue, given how competitive and pulsating the first fight was.

These seem like the two most obvious options for Jack Della Maddalena’s first UFC Welterweight Title defense before the end of the year.

