Danny Jansen Becomes First Player In MLB History To Play For Two Teams In The Same Game

Olly Taliku
Sports Editor
Danny Jansen achieved an incredible feat on Monday night, as the Red Sox catcher became the first MLB player in history to play for both teams in a single game.

Danny Jansen Plays For Sox & Jays

Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen was batting for Toronto in their match against the Boston Red Sox on June 26th earlier this summer, when the game was suspended due to rain.

Jansen was traded to the Red Sox just days after the game was suspended and with that MLB match resuming at the beginning of this week, things got a little confusing.

With Jansen now playing in Boston, the 29-year-old was playing at home on Monday when the match resumed at Fenway Park – against his former beloved Blue Jays.

In a remarkable coincidence, Jansen was in fact batting at the plate when the game was halted in June, meaning the Blue Jays had to find a replacement hitter for their star who was now playing on the other side.

Speaking before the match, Jansen recognised that it was a ‘cool’ feat to play for both sides but he remained focused on the task in front of him.

“I’m just going to put my head down and play,” Jansen said ahead of the games resumption. “It’s definitely a cool thing.

“I was surprised when I found out I was the first one to do it. It’s cool, leaving a stamp like that on the game. It’s interesting, and it’s strange. And I’m grateful for the opportunity to have that.”

Despite playing for both sides in the match, unfortunately for Jansen he was on the wrong team when the game finished on Monday, with his former side beating the Red Sox 4-1 when the game eventually finished.

The Red Sox then lost yet again in their first full scheduled match against Toronto, with the Blue Jays easing past Jansen’s new side in an easy 7-3 victory.

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
