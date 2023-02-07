NHL

Dallas Stars captain Jamie Benn makes 1000th NHL appearance

Joe Lyons
Dallas Stars left winger and captain Jamie Benn made his 1000th NHL appearance in Monday’s 3-2 overtime victory against the Anaheim Ducks.

Benn celebrates 1000th NHL appearance in overtime win

The 33-year-old played 16 minutes on the ice at the American Airlines Center in Dallas as the Stars won 3-2 and extended their lead at the top of the NHL’s Western Conference, moving to 29-23 for the season.

Benn was drafted with the 129th overall pick in the 2007 NHL Draft by the Dallas Stars and has remained with the Texas side ever since, becoming a franchise cornerstone.

The Canadian ranks second in Dallas Stars history in goals (348), third in assists (465) and points (813) whilst being just the second player to play in 1,000 Stars games alongside Mike Modano (1,459).

Benn reaches milestone in 14th NHL season with Dallas

“I think the best part about it all is that I’ve done it with one organization. I take a lot of pride in putting that jersey on every night, and I think that’s probably what’s most special to me,” Benn said.

“I call the city home now and made a lot of good friends down here, stay down here in the summers mostly. It just means a lot to be able to do it all with this organization.”

In 52 games so far this season, Benn has scored 19 goals, registered 25 assists and is a +15 when on the ice for Dallas who are in the mix to win the Stanley Cup later this year according to NHL sportsbooks.

In the 2014/15 season, Benn was awarded the Art Ross Trophy as the league’s leading scorer with 87 points and led the Stars to a Stanley Cup Final appearance in 2020.

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
Joe Lyons

