Dallas Stars captain Jamie Benn makes 1000th NHL appearance

Dallas Stars left winger and captain Jamie Benn made his 1000th NHL appearance in Monday’s 3-2 overtime victory against the Anaheim Ducks.

The 33-year-old played 16 minutes on the ice at the American Airlines Center in Dallas as the Stars won 3-2 and extended their lead at the top of the NHL’s Western Conference, moving to 29-23 for the season.

Benn was drafted with the 129th overall pick in the 2007 NHL Draft by the Dallas Stars and has remained with the Texas side ever since, becoming a franchise cornerstone.

The Canadian ranks second in Dallas Stars history in goals (348), third in assists (465) and points (813) whilst being just the second player to play in 1,000 Stars games alongside Mike Modano (1,459).

Congratulations Jamie Benn, who is playing in career game No. 1,000, all with the @DallasStars. Colorful Milestones presented by @PPG. pic.twitter.com/y2Vt3Cw6vb — NHL (@NHL) February 7, 2023

Benn reaches milestone in 14th NHL season with Dallas

“I think the best part about it all is that I’ve done it with one organization. I take a lot of pride in putting that jersey on every night, and I think that’s probably what’s most special to me,” Benn said.

“I call the city home now and made a lot of good friends down here, stay down here in the summers mostly. It just means a lot to be able to do it all with this organization.”

In 52 games so far this season, Benn has scored 19 goals, registered 25 assists and is a +15 when on the ice for Dallas who are in the mix to win the Stanley Cup later this year according to NHL sportsbooks.

In the 2014/15 season, Benn was awarded the Art Ross Trophy as the league’s leading scorer with 87 points and led the Stars to a Stanley Cup Final appearance in 2020.

