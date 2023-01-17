Dallas Cowboys DC Dan Quinn Getting Head Coaching Buzz

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is the latest coach to get head coaching buzz around the NFL.

The Indianapolis Colts have put in a request to interview Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, according to multiple sources. Quinn is scheduled to interview with the Denver Broncos on Friday. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) January 17, 2023

The Cowboys will be spending the week recovering from a wild-card win over Tampa Bay while prepping to play San Francisco in the NFC divisional round. Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn might be adding an extra bit of business to an already-short week. He is scheduled to interview with the Denver Broncos head coaching vacancy.

The club has already spoken virtually with University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh. Broncos have talked to former Colts and Lions head coach Jim Caldwell. They have also talked to former Stanford head coach David Shaw, and current Denver defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. Harbaugh has decided to go back to Michigan, so that narrows it down a bit.

Now the Broncos have four more interviews on the schedule for this week: Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and ex-Saints head coach Sean Payton on Tuesday. 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans will be interviewed on Thursday, and then Quinn to close out the work week.

The Cowboys will face the 49ers at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Sunday evening, with Quinn’s interview taking place less than 72 hours before kickoff.

Quinn was said to have been a finalist for the Broncos’ head coaching position last year; Denver chose to hire Nathaniel Hackett, while Quinn returned to Dallas for a second year as DC.

Quinn does have previous head coaching experience. He was the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons from 2015-2020. Quinn was fired after starting the 2020 season 0-5. He led them to the Super Bowl in the infamous 28-3 collapse against the New England Patriots.

The Cowboys are 3.5 point underdogs against San Francisco according to NFL betting sites. It seems like it will be a defensive battle against two high powered offenses.