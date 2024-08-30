Soccer

Crystal Palace Confirm That Marc Guehi Will Stay At The Club On Deadline Day Amid Newcastle Interest

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Guehi
Guehi

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner has confirmed that Marc Guehi will be staying at the club on deadline day, despite multiple bids from Newcastle.

Marc Guehi Stays With Crystal Palace

Newcastle have been interested in signing Marc Guehi all summer but despite their repeated attempts to sign the defender, Crystal Palace will keep their man this summer.

Guehi has become one of the most sought after centre backs in the league during the last season and his summer with England at the Euros only boosted his profile.

The 24-year-old featured in five of England’s six Euro 2024 fixtures and he was widely regarded as one of the best players to feature for Gareth Southgate in the tournament.

After an impressive summer and a good start to the season for Palace, Guehi recently captained his side against Norwich in the EFL Cup with an impressive 4-0 win sending them through to the third round.

Speaking today in a press conference, Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner thanked the owners for their work, as he confirmed Guehi will stay with the Eagles this season.

“Congratulations to our owners because they didn’t give up. He always told me that he’s not pushing to leave Crystal Palace.”

Newcastle had previously made multiple bids for Guehi this summer, but none were ever close to Crystal Palace’s valuation for the Englishman which stood at around £70million.

Despite managing to keep a hold of Guehi, Palace did lose another essential part of their defence this summer, with Joachim Andersen departing to Fulham for a fee of £30m.

Palace have already secured a replacement for Guehi’s Danish partner though, with Frenchman Maxence Lacroix set to join from Wolfsburg for £18m.

With Guehi now staying this summer, the defender can now look forward to Crystal Palace’s next Premier League match with an away clash against Chelsea coming up this weekend.

Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Guehi
Soccer

LATEST Crystal Palace Confirm That Marc Guehi Will Stay At The Club On Deadline Day Amid Newcastle Interest

Author image Olly Taliku  •  Aug 30 2024
james ward prowse
Soccer
James Ward-Prowse Set For Shock Deadline Day Loan Move To Nottingham Forest
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Aug 30 2024

West Ham’s James Ward-Prowse is making a late move on deadline day, with the midfielder switching London for Nottingham in a loan move to Forest.  James Ward-Prowse Moving To Forest…

Lionel Messi Lamine Yamal Barcelona
Soccer
“Okay, this is something else” – Isaac Cuenca Claims It Is Fair To Compare Lamine Yamal With Barcelona Icon Lionel Messi
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 30 2024

Isaac Cuenca, the technical director of the Aitana Bonmati campus at Barcelona, has stated that comparisons between Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi are not unfounded. After watching Yamal from close…

New Chelsea Boss Enzo maresca
Soccer
“I just hope they don’t become a flat-track bully” – Arsenal Legend Paul Merson Makes Massive Prediction For Chelsea vs Crystal Palace
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 30 2024
Manchester United vs Liverpool
Soccer
“You’re sort of scratching your head” – Chris Sutton Predicts The Scoreline For Manchester United vs Liverpool
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 30 2024
Manchester United Outcast Jadon Sancho
Soccer
Report: 4 Clubs In The Running For Manchester United Star Jadon Sancho On Deadline Day
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 30 2024
Victor Osimhen Could Join Al Ahli
Soccer
Report: Napoli Reach Complete Agreement With Al-Ahli Over Victor Osimhen Transfer
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 30 2024
Arrow to top