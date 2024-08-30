Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner has confirmed that Marc Guehi will be staying at the club on deadline day, despite multiple bids from Newcastle.

Marc Guehi Stays With Crystal Palace

Newcastle have been interested in signing Marc Guehi all summer but despite their repeated attempts to sign the defender, Crystal Palace will keep their man this summer.

Guehi has become one of the most sought after centre backs in the league during the last season and his summer with England at the Euros only boosted his profile.

The 24-year-old featured in five of England’s six Euro 2024 fixtures and he was widely regarded as one of the best players to feature for Gareth Southgate in the tournament.

After an impressive summer and a good start to the season for Palace, Guehi recently captained his side against Norwich in the EFL Cup with an impressive 4-0 win sending them through to the third round.

Speaking today in a press conference, Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner thanked the owners for their work, as he confirmed Guehi will stay with the Eagles this season.

🚨🔴🔵 Marc Guehi STAYS at Palace, Oliver Glasner confirms: “Congratulations to our owners because they didn't give up”. “He always told me that he's not pushing to leave Crystal Palace”. pic.twitter.com/G5T9kpqonQ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2024

“Congratulations to our owners because they didn’t give up. He always told me that he’s not pushing to leave Crystal Palace.”

Newcastle had previously made multiple bids for Guehi this summer, but none were ever close to Crystal Palace’s valuation for the Englishman which stood at around £70million.

BREAKING: Newcastle are set to walk away from their long-running pursuit of Marc Guéhi 🚨 pic.twitter.com/OPaC0KygCo — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 29, 2024

Despite managing to keep a hold of Guehi, Palace did lose another essential part of their defence this summer, with Joachim Andersen departing to Fulham for a fee of £30m.

Palace have already secured a replacement for Guehi’s Danish partner though, with Frenchman Maxence Lacroix set to join from Wolfsburg for £18m.

With Guehi now staying this summer, the defender can now look forward to Crystal Palace’s next Premier League match with an away clash against Chelsea coming up this weekend.