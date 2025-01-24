NFL

Cowboys, Saints, and Raiders are still searching for a new head coach in 2025

Jerry Jones pic
Jerry Jones pic

Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator Liam Coen is expected to accept the head coaching job in Jacksonville. Now, four of the seven head coaching vacancies are filled. The Cowboys, Saints, and Raiders still need to find their next head coach.

The Bears, Jets, Patriots, and Jaguars have all hired a head coach in 2025. Top candidates have already been taken and the Cowboys, Saints, and Raiders will have to find the next best option.

Dallas, New Orleans, and Las Vegas are still searching for their next head coach


Cowboys:

After five seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, Jerry Jones fired Mike McCarthy. It was an interesting decision for Jones after he repeatedly praised McCarthy at the end of the regular season. He finished with a 49-35 record and made three straight playoff appearances from 2021-2023. Dallas has interviewed their former OC Kellen Moore for their head coaching vacancy. Moore is the OC in 2024 for the Philadelphia Eagles. The Cowboys have also interviewed former Vikings head coach Leslie Frazier and current Cowboys OC Brian Schottenheimer.

Saints:

Former Saints head coach Dennis Allen spent 10 years in New Orleans. Seven as defensive coordinator and three as head coach. After Sean Payton left the team, Allen was hired ahead of the 2022 season. In three years as head coach, the Saints were 8-28 under Allen. He was fired after the team started the year 2-7. Notable names receiving second-round interviews for New Orleans are Anthony Weaver and Mike Kafka. Weaver is the current defensive coordinator for the Dolphins and Kafka is the offensive coordinator for the Giants. Interim head coach Darren Rizzi was a candidate that already had an interview.

Raiders:

Las Vegas hit a clean sweep this offseason, firing head coach Antonio Pierce and general manager Tom Telesco. Each of them only lasted one season at their posistion with the Raiders. The team has already hired John Spytek as their new GM. He was previously the assistant GM with Tampa Bay. Spytek has ties with Raiders part-owner Tom Brady. They were teammates at Michigan and were both with the Bucs when they won the Super Bowl. It’s safe to say that Brady will influence who the Raiders’ next head coach is. Las Vegas has interviewed former Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, Broncos DC Vance Joseph, and Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
