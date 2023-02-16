UFC

Conor McGregor Hailed ‘Best Daddy On The Planet’ By Dee Devlin After Surprising Son At School

Author image
Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer
4 min read
Twitter Linkedin
Conor McGregor Dee Devlin
Conor McGregor Dee Devlin

UFC star and one of the most recognised celebrities in the world, Conor McGregor, showed his softer side this week. The father of three has been labelled as the ‘best Daddy on the planet’ by his partner, Dee Devlin. McGregor took to Instagram with a heart-warming video of him surprising his eldest son by picking him up from school in hilarious slippers.

Conor McGregor Enjoying Quality Family Time

After suffering a quite horrendous leg break in his last UFC fight in July 2021, Conor McGregor has had a lot of time to spend with his family. During his time out of the octagon, ‘Notorious’ spent the summer of 2022 sailing around the world on his luxury Lamborghini yacht with his partner, Dee Devlin, and their three children.

The McGregor clan returned back to Ireland in the autumn of 2022, with the former UFC double-champ continuing to spend quality time with his family. It seems McGregor is still enjoying his family time, recently uploading a funny video to Instagram fo him picking his eldest son, Conor McGregor Jr, up from school.

The former two-weight UFC champion captioned the post, “Being a cool dad is awesome 😂❤️”. The video was admittedly very wholesome, with the 34-year-old wearing cartoon slippers and giggling with his eldest son.

During the video, he said, “In slippers picking up Junior. I’m going to surprise him,” before his shocked son sees him and they walk hand-in-hand away from school while giggling about his choice of footwear.

Dee Devlin, the mother of McGregor’s three children, commented under the post saying, “The best daddy on the planet! 😂❤️ we love you so much 🥰❤️”

It just goes to show you that no matter how much money, fame or success you have, it’s still the little things that bring you the most joy.

McGregor Jets Off To Vegas To Film Season 31 Of TUF

It is evident that ‘Notorious’ is spending some quality time with his family before jetting off to America to shoot Season 31 of ‘The Ultimate Fighter’. McGregor is set to be a coach on the TV show for the second time, with fellow UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler opposite him in the coaching corner.

With filming of the new season of TUF expected to get underway in the next couple of weeks, it looks like McGregor is getting back into his groove ahead of his highly anticipated return to the octagon later this year against Chandler. The fight hasn’t yet been officially announced, but it seems that McGregor and Chandler will throw down in the octagon after competing against each other as coaches on ‘The Ultimate Fighter’.

McGregor would likely go into the rumoured bout with Chandler as the slight favourite with the best offshore sportsbooks. Both ‘Iron’ and ‘Notorious’ are on two-fight losing streaks in the UFC, but are still two of the best fighters in the division. The Missouri man would likely go in as a betting underdog against McGregor with the best US sports betting apps.

The former UFC Featherweight & Lightweight Champion took to Instagram earlier this morning showing him and his beloved family jetting off to Vegas ahead of his appearance as a coach on TUF. It seems like McGregor wants to bring his family to Nevada with him to spend more time together and enjoy the fruits of his labour on a stunning private jet.

“On my way to Vegas to coach a few kids to a @ufc contract. A blessing. A privilege. An honour. My pleasure. Welcome to ‘UFC with the Mac’ #cositsdifferent ❤️🙏☘️” McGregor wrote alongside images of the family trip to Vegas on his private jet.

It seems to UFC fans that McGregor’s return to action is edging closer and closer. The biggest draw in the sport of MMA and biggest name in combat sport looks certain to return to action this year. For now though, Conor McGregor continues to enjoy some quality family time with his partner Dee Devlin and their three children.

UFC fans can avail of various UFC free bets by checking out the SportsLens website.

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer

Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for SportsLens, Paul currently writes for Augusta Free Press, The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer

Twitter Linkedin
Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for SportsLens, Paul currently writes for Augusta Free Press, The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From UFC

Latest news

View all
Jon Jones Conor McGregor UFC Return
UFC

LATEST Conor McGregor vs Jon Jones: Who’s Return To The UFC Is More Exciting?

Author image Paul Kelly  •  20h
Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski UFC Pound-For-Pound Rankings
UFC
Alexander Volkanovski Remains Number 1 In UFC Pound-For-Pound Rankings
Author image Paul Kelly  •  22h

Despite losing a razor thin decision to Islam Makhachev in the main event at UFC 284 at the weekend, Alexander Volkanovski has remained as the number one in the UFC…

UFC 284 Betting Picks - Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski
UFC
UFC 284 Betting Picks & Predictions | Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Feb 10 2023

Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski goes down at UFC 284 this weekend in the main event. The UFC Lightweight Title is on the line, with a ‘champ vs champ’ fight…

Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler UFC
UFC
Michael Chandler Wants To Coach The Ultimate Fighter With Conor McGregor
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Feb 1 2023
Jorge Masvidal Conor McGregor
UFC
Conor McGregor ‘Shot Down’ Potential UFC Fight Against Jorge Masvidal
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jan 31 2023
Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski UFC
UFC
Alexander Volkanovski Believes Islam Makhachev Is Underestimating Him Ahead Of UFC 284 Showdown
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jan 28 2023
Leon Edwards Conor McGregor UFC
UFC
Leon Edwards Welcomes UFC Super-Fight With Conor McGregor
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jan 25 2023
Arrow to top