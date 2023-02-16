UFC star and one of the most recognised celebrities in the world, Conor McGregor, showed his softer side this week. The father of three has been labelled as the ‘best Daddy on the planet’ by his partner, Dee Devlin. McGregor took to Instagram with a heart-warming video of him surprising his eldest son by picking him up from school in hilarious slippers.

Conor McGregor Enjoying Quality Family Time

After suffering a quite horrendous leg break in his last UFC fight in July 2021, Conor McGregor has had a lot of time to spend with his family. During his time out of the octagon, ‘Notorious’ spent the summer of 2022 sailing around the world on his luxury Lamborghini yacht with his partner, Dee Devlin, and their three children.

The McGregor clan returned back to Ireland in the autumn of 2022, with the former UFC double-champ continuing to spend quality time with his family. It seems McGregor is still enjoying his family time, recently uploading a funny video to Instagram fo him picking his eldest son, Conor McGregor Jr, up from school.

The former two-weight UFC champion captioned the post, “Being a cool dad is awesome 😂❤️”. The video was admittedly very wholesome, with the 34-year-old wearing cartoon slippers and giggling with his eldest son.

During the video, he said, “In slippers picking up Junior. I’m going to surprise him,” before his shocked son sees him and they walk hand-in-hand away from school while giggling about his choice of footwear.

Dee Devlin, the mother of McGregor’s three children, commented under the post saying, “The best daddy on the planet! 😂❤️ we love you so much 🥰❤️”

It just goes to show you that no matter how much money, fame or success you have, it’s still the little things that bring you the most joy.

McGregor Jets Off To Vegas To Film Season 31 Of TUF

It is evident that ‘Notorious’ is spending some quality time with his family before jetting off to America to shoot Season 31 of ‘The Ultimate Fighter’. McGregor is set to be a coach on the TV show for the second time, with fellow UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler opposite him in the coaching corner.

With filming of the new season of TUF expected to get underway in the next couple of weeks, it looks like McGregor is getting back into his groove ahead of his highly anticipated return to the octagon later this year against Chandler. The fight hasn’t yet been officially announced, but it seems that McGregor and Chandler will throw down in the octagon after competing against each other as coaches on ‘The Ultimate Fighter’.

McGregor would likely go into the rumoured bout with Chandler as the slight favourite with the best offshore sportsbooks. Both ‘Iron’ and ‘Notorious’ are on two-fight losing streaks in the UFC, but are still two of the best fighters in the division. The Missouri man would likely go in as a betting underdog against McGregor with the best US sports betting apps.

The former UFC Featherweight & Lightweight Champion took to Instagram earlier this morning showing him and his beloved family jetting off to Vegas ahead of his appearance as a coach on TUF. It seems like McGregor wants to bring his family to Nevada with him to spend more time together and enjoy the fruits of his labour on a stunning private jet.

“On my way to Vegas to coach a few kids to a @ufc contract. A blessing. A privilege. An honour. My pleasure. Welcome to ‘UFC with the Mac’ #cositsdifferent ❤️🙏☘️” McGregor wrote alongside images of the family trip to Vegas on his private jet.

It seems to UFC fans that McGregor’s return to action is edging closer and closer. The biggest draw in the sport of MMA and biggest name in combat sport looks certain to return to action this year. For now though, Conor McGregor continues to enjoy some quality family time with his partner Dee Devlin and their three children.

UFC fans can avail of various UFC free bets by checking out the SportsLens website.

Other Content You May Like