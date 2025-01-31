NFL

Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders made a subtle hint to where he thinks he will be drafted

Zach Wolpin
Though he did not participate, Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders was at the East-West Shrine Bowl. This took place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Home of the Dallas Cowboys. 

When speaking to the media, Sanders made comments about being a visiting player in Dallas. A subtle hint that Sanders has an idea of where he might get drafted next season. The Titans, Browns, and Giants all need a QB in 2025. However, only one of them is scheduled to play the Cowboys next season. That would be the New York Giants.

Does Shedeur Sanders have an idea of where he will be drafted in April?


To start his collegiate career, QB Shedeur Sanders did not take the traditional route. His father Deion Sanders was hired by Jackson State. In 2021 and 2022, Shedeur Sanders played QB for the Tigers. Ahead of the 2023 season, Sanders was hired by the Colorado Buffaloes and his son followed. Shedeur was the starting QB for his junior and senior seasons at Colorado in 2023 and 2024. The 22-year-old threw for a career-high 4,134 passing yards last season.

His (74.0) completion percentage led the entire country in 2024. He added 37 passing touchdowns and led the Big 12 with 318 passing yards per game. At the East-West Shrine Bowl on Thursday, NFL reporter Jane Slater spoke with Sanders. He told her it was “fun” being in the Cowboys stadium. The senior QB also mentioned how he’d be playing in Jerry World next season. While Sanders hasn’t been drafted yet, it sounds like he has an idea of where he might be selected.

Shedeur Sanders said he would be playing in AT&T Stadium next season. Of the top three teams in the draft, only one team is set to play the Cowboys. That would be the New York Giants. Head coach Brian Daboll, general manager Joe Schoen, assistant GM Brandon Brown, and other personnel were at the East-West Shrine Bowl this week. Sanders said that New York has shown up many times to practice and that he has a “great” relationship with the Giants. We’ll see if Sanders is still on the board at third overall or if the Giants will need to trade up.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
