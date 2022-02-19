Cologne vs Eintracht Frankfurt live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

Cologne will be looking to extend their impressive run at home against Eintracht Frankfurt with a win in the Bundesliga this Saturday.

Cologne vs Eintracht Frankfurt live stream

Cologne vs Eintracht Frankfurt Preview

The home side are currently 9th in the league table and they will look to climb further up the table with a win over Eintracht Frankfurt at home. They are undefeated in 13 of their last 14 home matches against Saturday's opposition and they will be confident of grinding out all three points here. Meanwhile, Frankfurt are unbeaten in five of their last six meetings against Cologne and they will look to pull off an upset here.

When does Cologne vs Eintracht Frankfurt kick-off?

The Bundesliga clash between Cologne vs Eintracht Frankfurt kicks off at 17:30 pm BST, on the 19th of February, at the RheinEdgeStadion.

Cologne vs Eintracht Frankfurt Team News

Cologne team news

The home side have a fully fit squad to choose from.

Cologne predicted line-up vs Eintracht Frankfurt: T Horn; Schmitz, Kilian, Hubers, Hector; Skhiri; Ljubicic, Uth, Kainz; Modeste

Eintracht Frankfurt team news

The visitors will be without Ragnar Ache and Diant Ramaj because of injuries.

Eintracht Frankfurt predicted line-up vs Cologne: Trapp; Tuta, Hinteregger, N’Dicka; Da Costa, Jakic, Sow, Kostic; Lindstrom, Kamada; Borre