Cologne vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction: Bundesliga betting tips, odds and free bet

Cologne will be looking to get their season back on track with a win over Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga this weekend.

Match Info Date: 19th February 2022

Kick-off: 17:30 pm BST, RheinEnergieStadion.

Cologne vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction

The home side are heading into this contest on the back of two defeats and a draw in their last four league matches and the home fans will demand a strong reaction from the players here.

Meanwhile, the visitors have been quite inconsistent in recent weeks and they have lost three and drawn one of their last five league matches.

Frankfurt are unbeaten in five of their last six meetings against Cologne and the visitors will be determined to pick up an away win here.

Cologne vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction: Arminia Bielefeld 1-1 Union Berlin @ 21/2 with Bet365.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Cologne vs Eintracht Frankfurt Betting Tips

The last six meetings between these two sides have produced a total of 20 goals. Bet on over 2.5 goals here.

Frankfurt are unbeaten in five of their last six meetings against Cologne. Bet on the away side to pick up all three points here.

Cologne are undefeated in 13 of their last 14 home matches against Eintracht Frankfurt. Bet on the home side to pick up all three points here.

Cologne vs Eintracht Frankfurt betting tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 5/7.

Cologne vs Eintracht Frankfurt Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Cologne vs Eintracht Frankfurt from Bet365:

Match-winner:

Cologne: 9/4 with Bet365

Draw: 9/4 with Bet365

Eintracht Frankfurt: 13/10 with Bet365

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 25/19 with Bet365

Under: 5/7 with Bet365

Cologne vs Eintracht Frankfurt Free Bet

Bet365 are offering new customers £50 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.

