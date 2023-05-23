Following a stunning performance at the PGA Championship, club pro Michael Block has witnessed a dramatic surge in his social media following. In a mere span of a week, he catapulted from having a modest 4,000 followers to a whopping 154,000 on Instagram, proving his newfound golfing fame is not limited to the greens.

This meteoric rise in followers isn’t a chance occurrence. Michael Block, a seasoned golf professional from Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club, emerged from the Championship with not just a lucrative 15th-place finish, but also the hearts of golf enthusiasts worldwide. His authentic, spirited demeanor both on and off the fairway earned him the spotlight.

Michael Block gained nearly 150,000 Instagram followers during the PGA Championship 🤯 pic.twitter.com/OqkFt1CtcO — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) May 22, 2023

This can be seen in the jump of his Instagram follower count, which is up 150,000 followers from when he teed it up on Thursday to the Sunday. His current follower count is over 180,000.

The 46-year-old’s journey to the PGA Championship was far from typical. Prior to this epic run, he was known for teaching golf lessons for $150 per hour at his home club in Mission Viejo, California. But the tides turned when he was welcomed onto the illustrious stage of the PGA Championship.

Block The New Face of TaylorMade

Undoubtedly, one of the major highlights of his journey was on the final Sunday when Block’s skilled tee shot on the 15th hole resulted in the only hole-in-one of the week. This incredible feat was met with roaring applause, sealing Block’s place in the heart of the golfing community.

Further amplifying Block’s newfound fame was his appearance on the homepage of golf manufacturing titan, TaylorMade. Remarkably, Block’s face was displayed ahead of golf giants like Rory McIlroy. A humble club pro sharing digital space with such stalwarts exhibits the extraordinary nature of his Championship run.

TaylorMade has endorsement deals with Tiger Woods, Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy, and Scottie Scheffler. But their homepage on the day after the PGA Championship features club pro Michael Block. And now Block is headed to Fort Worth, Texas, to compete in this week's Charles… pic.twitter.com/R2GEhkBhH0 — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) May 22, 2023

Despite his recent accolades, Block hasn’t let the fame get to his head. His engaging personality remains unchanged, attracting an ever-growing audience both online and offline. From his tear-filled press conference after outperforming Masters champion Jon Rahm, to his playful remark about Colonial setting up well for an old pro like him, Block’s humble charm has made him an undeniable fan-favorite.

Thanks to his outstanding performance at the PGA Championship, Block has also secured a spot in next year’s event at Valhalla Golf Club. With anticipation building for his appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, the Block Party is only just beginning.

