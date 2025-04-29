Cleveland won by an NBA record 92 points combined in Games 3 and 4 vs. the Heat

In 2024-25, the Cavs finished 64-18 and had the best record in the Eastern Conference. They earned the #1 seed in the East for the postseason.

The #8 Heat was their matchup in the first round. Miami made the playoffs through the play-in tournament. However, the Heat were outclassed by the Cavs in round one. In games three and four combined, the Heat lost by 92 points. That is the largest point differential in a two-game span in playoff history. Additionally, the 122-point margin of victory in the four games set a new playoff record.

Miami stood no chance against the Cavaliers in the first round of the 2025 playoffs

NBA History! The Cavaliers just broke the record for the most lopsided playoff sweep ever. Cleveland outscored Miami by 122 points. They also surpassed the 1986 Lakers for the largest margin of victory in ANY four-game playoff span, regardless of series. Previous record was 109 — Shane Young (@YoungNBA) April 29, 2025



Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra called the series vs. the Cavaliers “humbling.” The team has been a model of consistency since Spoelstra took over in the 2008-09 season. Unfortunately, the Heat traded away the best player at the deadline, and that severely impacted the second half of 2024-25. Jimmy Butler is now thriving with the Warriors, and the Heat were swept in the first round of the playoffs.

In games three and four combined, the Cavs won by 92 points. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported that it is the largest point differential in a two-game span in playoff history. On top of that, the 122-point margin of victory for the series set a brand new playoff record. Windhorst noted that Cleveland made 22 more three-pointers than the Heat did this series.

Cleveland’s opponent in the conference semi-finals will likely be the Pacers. Indiana has a 3-1 series lead on Milwaukee. Game 5 is Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. EST. Will the Pacers pull off the gentleman’s sweep and win the series in five games? Damian Lillard is out for the rest of the season with a torn Achilles. The Cavs will rest up while they wait to see who they play in the next round. Chances are, it’s the Pacers. Cleveland lost three times to Indiana in the regular season.