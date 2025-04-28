NBA

Cavaliers injury report: Darius Garland (toe) could remain sidelined for Game 4 on Monday

Zach Wolpin
With a 64-18 record in 2024-25, the Cavaliers earned the #1 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. In the first round, Cleveland is matched up against the #8 seed Miami Heat. 

The Cavs have a 3-0 series lead heading into Game 4 on Monday night. In Game 3, Cleveland was without the services of  Darius Garland. He was out with a toe injury. Garland is questionable to play in Game 4. Cleveland could win this series without Garand coming back, but they need him for the next round and beyond.

Darius Garland could miss his second straight game on Monday


Game 3 was the biggest blowout of the Heat vs. Cavs opening round series. Even without Darius Garland, the Cavs still won by 37 points. Jarrett Allen led the team offensively in a 124-87 win. Garland was ruled out for Game 3 with a toe injury. It’s the same toe injury that forced him to miss two games late in the regular season. The two-time all-star started 75 of Cleveland’s 82 games in 2024-25.

He’s missed one of their three games in the postseason. Monday would be his second if he’s unable to play due to a toe injury. The Cavs are more than capable of advancing to the conference semi-finals without Garland. However, they need him back in the lineup for the next round. Assuming the Pacers beat Milwaukee, Indiana and Cleveland will meet in the conference semi-finals.

Cleveland lost 18 times during the regular season. Three of those losses came to the Pacers. Indiana is not a team that anyone can take lightly in the playoffs. Much like the Cavs, the Pacers have depth on their roster. Heading into Game 4 vs. the Heat on Monday, Darius Garland is questionable with a toe injury. There is no reason for the Cavs to play Garland and risk further injury. We’ll see if the 25-year-old suits up on Monday.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
