Cavaliers injury report: Darius Garland (toe) could remain sidelined for Game 4 on Monday

With a 64-18 record in 2024-25, the Cavaliers earned the #1 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. In the first round, Cleveland is matched up against the #8 seed Miami Heat.

The Cavs have a 3-0 series lead heading into Game 4 on Monday night. In Game 3, Cleveland was without the services of Darius Garland. He was out with a toe injury. Garland is questionable to play in Game 4. Cleveland could win this series without Garand coming back, but they need him for the next round and beyond.

Darius Garland could miss his second straight game on Monday

The Cavaliers have listed Darius Garland as questionable for Game 4 because of his toe injury that forced him to miss Game 3. — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) April 27, 2025



Game 3 was the biggest blowout of the Heat vs. Cavs opening round series. Even without Darius Garland, the Cavs still won by 37 points. Jarrett Allen led the team offensively in a 124-87 win. Garland was ruled out for Game 3 with a toe injury. It’s the same toe injury that forced him to miss two games late in the regular season. The two-time all-star started 75 of Cleveland’s 82 games in 2024-25.

He’s missed one of their three games in the postseason. Monday would be his second if he’s unable to play due to a toe injury. The Cavs are more than capable of advancing to the conference semi-finals without Garland. However, they need him back in the lineup for the next round. Assuming the Pacers beat Milwaukee, Indiana and Cleveland will meet in the conference semi-finals.

Cleveland lost 18 times during the regular season. Three of those losses came to the Pacers. Indiana is not a team that anyone can take lightly in the playoffs. Much like the Cavs, the Pacers have depth on their roster. Heading into Game 4 vs. the Heat on Monday, Darius Garland is questionable with a toe injury. There is no reason for the Cavs to play Garland and risk further injury. We’ll see if the 25-year-old suits up on Monday.