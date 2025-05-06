Basketball

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers Game 2: Preview, Injury Report & TV Channel

Joe Lyons
The Indiana Pacers rattled the Cleveland Cavaliers’ cage with a shock upset in Game 1 but the Eastern Conference’s top seed can return to winning ways in Tuesday’s showdown.

Cavaliers vs Pacers Game 2 preview

Understandably, the Cavaliers are heavy favorites to bounce back in tonight’s Game 2 and level the series against the Pacers.

Cleveland fell to defeat in Game 1 as Darius Garland’s absence proved to be a thorn in the side, who missed a third consecutive playoff game with a sprained big toe.

The injury woes may continue for the Cavaliers who could face the prospect of both Defensive Player of the Year Evan Mobley and De’Andre Hunter missing the game with issues picked up on Sunday.

Indiana stormed out of the gates with a 36-25 lead in the first quarter and despite Cleveland trimming that lead to six by the end of the first half, they couldn’t quite lay up with their opponents.

The Cavaliers even took a one-point lead in the fourth quarter but the Pacers’ battle-hardened core headed by Tyrese Haliburton and Andrew Nembhard proved simply too strong.

Indiana reached the Eastern Conference Finals last year and were on the unfortunate end of the most competitive sweep of all-time when sent packing by the Boston Celtics in that series.

They boast a deep, talented and vigorous group that is tailor-made for postseason basketball and after easily dispatching of the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round, the Pacers’ confidence couldn’t be higher.

In their last five head-to-head meetings, Indiana have got the better of Cleveland on four occasions and it’s not a given that the hosts will return to form on Tuesday.

WATCH: Cavaliers vs Pacers Game 1 Highlights

Cavaliers vs Pacers injury report

Cleveland Cavaliers injuries

G Darius Garland (toe; out), F Evan Mobley (ankle; questionable), F De’Andre Hunter (thumb; questionable)

Indiana Pacers injuries

F Isaiah Jackson (achilles; out)

What TV channel is Cavaliers vs Pacers on?

Tonight’s Cavaliers vs Pacers Game 2 will be broadcast nationally on TNT.

