Christian Eriksen ‘agrees three-year deal with Manchester United’ on free transfer

Christian Eriksen is reportedly on the verge of a move to Manchester United on a three-year deal on a free transfer following his contract expiration at Brentford.

The 30-year-old’s transfer to Old Trafford is subject to a medical, which isn’t expected to be an obstacle after being fitted with an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator following his collapse during the Euro 2020 tournament with Denmark.

In his most recent Premier League spell with Brentford, Eriksen helped keep the Bees afloat in England’s top tier and added five goal contributions in his first 11 games at the club.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Christian Eriksen has verbally agreed to join Manchester United as a free agent. 30yo playmaker has communicated desire to play for #MUFC + accept 3y deal. Contract needs to be finalised & medical conducted before move complete @TheAthleticUK https://t.co/YPnPldXRhg — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) July 4, 2022

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne is the only Premier League player with more assists than Christian Eriksen since the beginning of the 2013/14 season.

Only two players have provided over ten assists in four consecutive Premier League seasons, those being David Beckham (1997-2001) and Eriksen (2015-2019) – with Manchester United fans hoping the Dane will be able to keep the record alive.

The Dutch revolution is underway at Old Trafford under Erik ten Hag with deals for Tyrell Malacia and Frenkie de Jong on the brink of completion, as well as Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez who have both worn the Ajax shirt.

Since the midfielder’s Brentford debut in February, only two Premier League players registered more chances created: Kevin De Bruyne (42) and Martin Odegaard (38), whilst Eriksen is in third with 30.

Most PL chances created since the 13/14 season: 🇧🇪 Kevin De Bruyne – 632

🇩🇰 CHRISTIAN ERIKSEN – 601

🇩🇪 Mesut Ozil – 558 Most PL assists since the 13/14 season: 🇧🇪 Kevin De Bruyne – 86

🇩🇰 CHRISTIAN ERIKSEN – 66

🇪🇸 David Silva – 63 Hot property for a reason… 🤩🤩 pic.twitter.com/Rxiom8Aa3p — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) June 26, 2022

On his return to international duty in March, it took the Dane just three minutes and one shot on goal to record his first goal in almost a year. Eriksen is one of the most successful Danish internationals of all time, with 115 caps and 38 goals to his name.

Following the departures of Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard, and Paul Pogba from Manchester United this was a necessary signing for the Red Devils with a crucial influx of creativity and flair to the Old Trafford midfield.

Eriksen still has a long road ahead of him in his career so far, and will be hoping to add yet another successful chapter to one of the most powerful footballing stories of all time.

Elsewhere, Cristiano Ronaldo was missing from Manchester United’s Monday morning training session at Carrington after reports surfaced that the 37-year-old has asked to leave the club due to United not being able to match his ambition.