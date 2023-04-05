MLB

Chicago White Sox Elvis Andrus Reaches 2,000th Hit

Owen Jones
2 min read
Andrus
Andrus

Chicago White Sox infielder Elvis Andrus recently achieved a major milestone in his career by recording his 2,000th hit. The 34-year-old Venezuelan native accomplished the feat on during today’s game against the San Francisco Giants.

 

https://dmn-dallas-news-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/McIGiD8Vuaj45ezLLW2UnoPRIZ8=/1660x934/filters:focal(2049x394:2059x384):no_upscale()/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/dmn/J5A44Q3LURCJVL4AZRXXLS75RY.jpg

Andrus has been a consistent performer throughout his career, spending the majority of his time with the Texas Rangers. Andrus signed a one-year deal with the Chicago White Sox  He has been known for his speed (maybe not much anymore) on the basepaths, his defensive prowess, and his ability to hit for average.

Reaching the 2,000-hit mark is no small feat. Andrus’ longevity and consistency as a ballplayer. Andrus is currently in his 15th season in the MLB.

The Chicago White Sox are +4000 to win the World Series according to Illinois sportsbooks.

Andrus’ accomplishment is made even more impressive when considering the obstacles he has had to overcome throughout his career. He was traded to the Athletics prior to the 2021 season after spending over a decade with the Rangers. He has had to adjust to a new team and a new role. Additionally, he missed a significant portion of the 2020 season due to a back injury.

Despite these challenges, Andrus has continued to perform at a serviceable level. Even though it is not uncommon for players around Andrus’ age to reach that milestone, it is still one of the hardest accomplishments to achieve while playing in the MLB. It is much more common than hit 3,000, however

Andrus’ main focus is undoubtedly on helping the White Sox compete for a playoff spot this season. Achieving the 2,000-hit mark is a significant accomplishment that will likely be celebrated by fans, teammates, and opponents alike. It is a testament to Andrus’ talent and dedication, and a reminder of his impressive career accomplishment.

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
