The Chicago White Sox have parted ways with Pedro Grifol and they will look to replace the manager ahead of the new season with an interim boss taking over for now.

White Sox Sack Pedro Grifol

The White Sox sit bottom of the AL East after 117 games this season and on Thursday afternoon the organization decided that enough was enough, as they parted ways with manager Pedro Grifol after two years in Chicago.

Grifol’s final game for the Sox came on Wednesday afternoon, as the Oakland Athletics scraped past Chicago to put the final nail in the coffin on Grifol’s time in Illinois.

In a statement from the White Sox, senior vice president and general manager Chris Getz said: “As we all recognize, our team’s performance this season has been disappointing on many levels.

“Despite the on-field struggles and lack of success, we appreciate the effort and professionalism Pedro and the staff brought to the ballpark every day. These two seasons have been very challenging. Unfortunately, the results were not there, and a change is necessary as we look to our future and the development of a new energy around the team.”

Grifol ends his career as White Sox manager with a damning record of 89-190, after taking over in Chicago during a difficult time for the franchise in 2022.

Things didn’t look good right from the start of the season for Grifol, as the Sox went on an incredibly 3-22 start to the season and although that was followed by a brief winning spell, things soon began to go downhill again for the Sox with a 21-match losing run.

Former MLB player and current coach of the White Sox, Grady Sizemore, has been named as interim manager for now and he will take charge of his first game on Friday with a local derby against the Cubs.

The Chicago White Sox have named Grady Sizemore as their interim manager after firing Pedro Grifol earlier today. The team said it plans to name a permanent replacement after the regular season ends. Sizemore was a three-time All-Star with Cleveland over a 10-year career. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 8, 2024