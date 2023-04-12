MLB

Chicago Cubs Give Ian Happ A Three-Year Contract Extension

Owen Jones
Chicago Cubs and outfielder Ian Happ have agreed on a three-year contract extension worth $61 million.

 

The extension will begin in the 2024 season and will be a Cub through the 2026 MLB season.

Ian Happ, who was drafted by the Cubs in the first round of the 2015 MLB Draft. He has been a valuable player for the team over the past few seasons. In 2022, he was selected to his first All-Star team. Happ hit .271 with 17 home runs and 72 RBIs in a career high 158 games played.

The extension is a clear sign that the Cubs believe in Happ’s potential and see him as a key part of their future. Happ, who is still only 28 years old, has shown flashes during his time with the team. The Cubs are hoping that he can continue to develop and reach his full potential.

The Cubs have already spent big money this offseason with the signing of shortstop Dansby Swanson. They are looking to compete for the playoffs in a somewhat weak NL Central. The Cubs are +10000 to win the World Series on Illinois sportsbooks.

The extension also gives the Cubs some much-needed stability as they navigate a period of transition. The team has undergone a significant overhaul in recent years, however, with several key players departing via trade or free agency. With Happ signed to a long-term deal, the Cubs now have a cornerstone player around whom they can build their roster.

Overall, the extension is a positive development for both Happ and the Cubs. Happ gets the security of a multi-year deal and the opportunity to continue playing for a team he loves. The Cubs get a talented player with a bright future and the potential to be a key player for years to come.

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
