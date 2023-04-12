Chicago Cubs Give Ian Happ A Three-Year Contract Extension

Chicago Cubs and outfielder Ian Happ have agreed on a three-year contract extension worth $61 million.

Ian Happ is signing a 3-year, $61M contract extension with the Cubs, per @Michael_Cerami pic.twitter.com/derg4HPiES — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) April 12, 2023

The extension will begin in the 2024 season and will be a Cub through the 2026 MLB season.

Ian Happ, who was drafted by the Cubs in the first round of the 2015 MLB Draft. He has been a valuable player for the team over the past few seasons. In 2022, he was selected to his first All-Star team. Happ hit .271 with 17 home runs and 72 RBIs in a career high 158 games played.

The extension is a clear sign that the Cubs believe in Happ’s potential and see him as a key part of their future. Happ, who is still only 28 years old, has shown flashes during his time with the team. The Cubs are hoping that he can continue to develop and reach his full potential.

The Cubs have already spent big money this offseason with the signing of shortstop Dansby Swanson. They are looking to compete for the playoffs in a somewhat weak NL Central. The Cubs are +10000 to win the World Series on Illinois sportsbooks.

The extension also gives the Cubs some much-needed stability as they navigate a period of transition. The team has undergone a significant overhaul in recent years, however, with several key players departing via trade or free agency. With Happ signed to a long-term deal, the Cubs now have a cornerstone player around whom they can build their roster.

Overall, the extension is a positive development for both Happ and the Cubs. Happ gets the security of a multi-year deal and the opportunity to continue playing for a team he loves. The Cubs get a talented player with a bright future and the potential to be a key player for years to come.