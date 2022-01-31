Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele has been linked with a move away from the Spanish club over the last few days and it appears that Chelsea are keen on signing the Frenchman.

According to a report via the Express, the likes of Paris Saint-Germain are keen on signing the World Cup winner as well.

However, Chelsea have now entered the transfer race and they are currently leading the chase for the 24-year-old winger.

Bet £10 and Get £50 In Bet Credits with bet365

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

According to reports, Dembele’s move to Chelsea is now close to being finalised and it will be interesting to see whether the Barcelona winger can establish himself as a key player for the Premier League giants.

There is no doubt that the Frenchman is a top-class player on his day but his development has stalled because of persistent injury problems.

Check out the best football betting sites

If the 24-year-old can stay fit, he could be a key player for Chelsea during the second half of the season.

The Barcelona player will add pace and flair in the final third for the Blues Thomas Tuchel could certainly use someone like him in his attack.

The Chelsea manager has worked with Dembele during their time together at Borussia Dortmund and he will know all about the strengths and the weaknesses of the Frenchman.

The German manager could be the ideal person to get the best out of the Barcelona winger during the second half of the season.

The Frenchman is nearing the end of his contract at Barcelona and he has been asked to secure a move away from the Spanish club this month.

A move to Chelsea could be ideal for the 24-year-old in the long run and it will be interesting to see if the two clubs can finalise a move before today’s deadline.

Bet £10 and Get £50 In Bet Credits with bet365

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.