Chelsea are reportedly eyeing up a move for three Barcelona players.

El Nacional, the Blues are looking to sign the Barcelona midfielders Gavi and Frenkie de Jong. According to a report from

The Blues are also keeping tabs on the Barcelona right-back Sergino Dest.

The report also adds that the Premier League side could pay around €60m for De Jong, €50m for Gavi and €20m for Dest.

De Jong has fallen out of favour at Barcelona since the arrival of Xavi Hernandez as the manager and the Dutchman has been linked with an exit in recent weeks.

Chelsea could definitely use a top-class midfielder and De Jong would be a smart long term acquisition for them. He could be the ideal long-term replacement for Jorginho at Stamford Bridge.

Furthermore, Gavi has the potential to develop into a world-class footballer as well and the youngster would be a superb long term investment for the Premier League giants. He has already established himself as a first-team player at the Catalan club.

Meanwhile, Dest has proven himself as one of the best right-backs in the Spanish league right now and he would also be an exciting addition to the Chelsea side. However, the Blues have a quality right back in Reece James and it will be interesting to see how Thomas Tuchel accommodates both of them in his starting line-up.

That said, Dest is highly impressive going forward and he could operate as a wing-back or a defensive winger.

All three players could prove to be excellent signings for Chelsea but it seems highly unlikely that Barcelona will cash in on them this month. The Blues might have to wait until the summer transfer window in order to snap up their preferred targets.