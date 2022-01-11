Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has been linked with a number of European clubs in recent weeks but the player is keen on a move to Real Madrid instead.

The 28-year-old German international is in the final few months of his contract at Stamford Bridge and he has not been able to agree on an extension with the blues yet.

Apparently, Chelsea are willing to offer him a contract worth around £140,000 a week but the defender is demanding wages of around £200,000 a week. The 28-year-old is a key player for Chelsea and the Blues must look to do everything in their power to keep him at the club for as long as possible.

It will be interesting to see if the Blues are prepared to increase their offer in order to tempt Rudiger into staying at the club beyond the season.

According to a report from Football London, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-German are keen on signing the German international defender once his contract expires with Chelsea. Both clubs have reportedly submitted a contract offer to the players and Rudiger is keen on a move to Real Madrid.

The Spanish giants are undoubtedly one of the biggest clubs in the world and it is no surprise that a top-class defender like Rudiger wants to join them in the future.

Real Madrid cashed in on the likes of Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane at the start of the season and they could certainly use some defensive reinforcements at the end of the season.

Rudiger could from a quality partnership at the back alongside Eder Militao and it remains to be seen whether the Spanish giants can fend off the competition from PSG and secure his services in the coming months.