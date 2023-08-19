The UFC Bantamweight title will be on the line this weekend at UFC 292, as Aljamain Sterling defends his title against Sean O’Malley. Ahead of the bout we asked ChatGPT for a fight prediction – the AI has picked a dominant display from the champion.

Fight Information

Date: Sunday 20th August 2023

Time: 10pm ET

Venue: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

Odds: Sterling -258 / O’Malley + 210

ChatGPT Fight Prediction For Sterling vs O’Malley at UFC 292

Round 1: The highly anticipated UFC 292 Bantamweight title fight commenced with reigning champion Aljamain Sterling facing off against the flashy striker, Sean O’Malley. O’Malley utilized his reach advantage effectively, landing sharp jabs and leg kicks, while Sterling displayed his renowned grappling defense. The round showcased O’Malley’s striking precision, and Sterling’s ability to weather the storm, showing the heart of a champion.

(10-9 O’Malley)

Round 2: As the second round unfolded, Sterling aimed to take control by closing the distance and initiating clinches against the cage. O’Malley defended well, avoiding takedowns and keeping the fight in the striking realm. Both fighters exchanged combinations, with O’Malley showcasing his flashy techniques and Sterling countering with powerful shots. The back-and-forth nature of the round left fans on the edge of their seats, anticipating a decisive turn.

(10-9 Sterling)

Round 3: Entering the championship rounds, Sterling’s grappling prowess became more apparent. He successfully secured a takedown, momentarily dictating the pace on the ground. O’Malley, however, displayed impressive submission defense and managed to get back to his feet. The round concluded with O’Malley continuing to utilize his striking skills, landing crisp strikes while Sterling showcased his resilience.

(10-9 Sterling)

Round 4: In the penultimate round, Sterling aimed to impose his grappling dominance once again. He managed to secure a takedown and control O’Malley on the ground. Sterling’s ground-and-pound caused visible damage, and he sought opportunities to advance his position. O’Malley’s striking continued to be a threat, but Sterling’s control on the ground was undeniable, showcasing his championship-level tactics.

(10-9 Sterling)

Round 5: As the final round began, both fighters dug deep, knowing the title hung in the balance. O’Malley continued to target Sterling with strikes, while Sterling’s grappling became even more relentless. He secured another takedown and maintained top control, frustrating O’Malley’s attempts to escape. The fight concluded with Sterling’s grappling prowess shining through, securing his position as the reigning champion and earning a hard-fought victory.

(10-9 Sterling)

ChatGPT Result: Aljamain Sterling def. Sean O’Malley via Unanimous Decision (49-46)

