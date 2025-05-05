NBA

Celtics injury report: Jure Holiday (hamstring) will return against the Knicks for Game 1 on Monday

On Monday evening, the #2 seed Celtics will host the #3 seed Knicks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semi-finals. During the 2024-25 regular season, New York was swept 4-0 vs. Boston. 

In their first-round series, the Celtics had several injuries. One was a two-time NBA champion, Jrue Holiday. He missed games three, four, and five for Boston with a hamstring injury. Ahead of Knicks vs. Celtics Game 1 on Monday, Boston has a clean injury report. That means Jrue Holiday will be available for the Celtics.

Jrue Holiday will make his return after missing three consecutive games due to injury


Ahead of the 2023-24 season, the Celtics were involved in a three-team trade for Jrue Holiday. The veteran guard added championship DNA to Boston and helped them win the NBA Finals in 2024. They have the same goal for the 2025 postseason: win the Finals again. In their first round series of the 2025 playoffs, the #2 seed Celtics face the #7 seed Magic. Orlando tried keeping the series competitive with a win in Game 3, but lost 4-1 to Boston.

In games 1 and 2, the Celtics had the services of starting guard Jrue Holiday. He averaged 34.5 minutes per game for Boston. Ahead of Game 3, Holiday was unavailable due to a hamstring injury. The veteran guard missed three consecutive games for Boston but will be ready to go on Monday night. There are zero players on Boston’s injury report ahead of Game 1 vs. the Knicks. Jrue Holiday will be available for the Celtics.

The 34-year-old is a versatile two-way player for Boston. Holiday is a serviceable offensive threat for the Celtics. The team doesn’t rely on him to be a 20+ point per game scorer. Instead, Holiday plays balanced offensively and does a bit of everything. His calling card is the defensive side of the ball. Holiday is widely considered one of the top pound-for-pound defenders in the NBA. Expect to see Jrue Holiday guard Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns at times in this series. He’s more than capable of holding his own. Game 1 of Knicks vs. Celtics is Monday at 7:30 p.m. EST.

