Celta Vigo will be looking to continue their La Liga campaign with a win over Rayo Vallecano when they clash later this weekend.

Celta Vigo vs Rayo Vallecano live stream

Celta Vigo vs Rayo Vallecano Preview

Rayo Vallecano are overachieving this season and are eighth on the La Liga table. They have 31 points from 21 games so far this season. On the other hand, Celta Vigo are in twelfth position with 27 points from 22 games.

Rayo Vallecano have been the dominant side in clashes with Celta Vigo, winning 16 and drawing 8 of their 31 La Liga matches against Celta Vigo. Celta Vigo have won only 7.

2 wins and 1 draw is in the last 3 home La Liga matches against Rayo Vallecano is a significant improvement for Celta Vigo who have previously lost 3 home La Liga matches to Rayo Vallecano.

While fortunes may have improved for Celta Vigo at home against Rayo Vallecano, things could be tricky as Rayo Vallecano have almost made ties against Celta Vigo a one-sided affair. At the same time, Rayo Vallecano will be coming into this game in horrible form, having 3 wins and 1 draw from their last 5 La Liga games. Celta Vigo has 3 wins and 1 draw from their last 5 La Liga games. Also, both teams seem fairly matched and have fine attackers in Falcao and Iago Aspas.

When does Celta Vigo vs Rayo Vallecano kick-off?

The La Liga clash between Celta Vigo vs Rayo Vallecano kicks off at 17:30 pm GMT, on the 5th of February, at Balaidos.

Celta Vigo vs Rayo Vallecano Team News

Celta Vigo team news

Iago Aspas and Santi Mina will once again feature for Celta Vigo as they have always done. The squad is full and healthy.



Celta Vigo predicted line-up vs Rayo Vallecano: Dituro; Mallo, Aidoo, Araujo, Galan; Mendez, D Suarez, Beltran, Cervi; Mina, Aspas



Rayo Vallecano team news

Martin Merquelanz is the only injury for Rayo Vallecano. Falcao featured in Columbia’s last game and might not be fully fit. However, he is very likely to play against Celta Vigo.



Rayo Vallecano predicted line-up vs Celta Vigo: Zidane; Balliu, Saveljich, Catena, F Garcia; Ciss, Comesana; Palazon, Trejo, A Garcia; Falcao



