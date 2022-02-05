Celta Vigo will be looking to continue their La Liga campaign with a win over Rayo Vallecano when they clash later this weekend.

Match Info



Date: Saturday, 6th February

Kick-Off: 17:30 GMT, Balaidos



Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets For Celta Vigo vs Rayo Vallecano

New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.



Read more about the Celta Vigo vs Rayo Vallecano betting offer

Celta Vigo vs Rayo Vallecano prediction

Rayo Vallecano are overachieving this season and are eighth on the La Liga table. They have 31 points from 21 games so far this season. On the other hand, Celta Vigo are in twelfth position with 27 points from 22 games.



Rayo Vallecano have been the dominant side in clashes with Celta Vigo, winning 16 and drawing 8 of their 31 La Liga matches against Celta Vigo. Celta Vigo have won only 7. 2 wins and 1 draw is in the last 3 home La Liga matches against Rayo Vallecano is a significant improvement for Celta Vigo who have previously lost 3 home La Liga matches to Rayo Vallecano.



While fortunes may have improved for Celta Vigo at home against Rayo Vallecano, things could be tricky. Rayo Vallecano have almost made ties against Celta Vigo a one-sided affair. At the same time, Rayo Vallecano will be coming into this game in horrible form, having 3 wins and 1 draw from their last 5 La Liga games. Celta Vigo has 3 wins and 1 draw from their last 5 La Liga games.



Also, both teams seem fairly matched and have fine attackers in Falcao and Iago Aspas.

Celta Vigo vs Rayo Vallecano prediction: Celta Vigo 2 Rayo Vallecano 2 @ 13/1 with LiveScorebet



Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.



Back our Celta Vigo vs Rayo Vallecano prediction with LiveScore’s new customer offer.

Celta Vigo vs Rayo Vallecano betting tips

Celta Vigo are looking strong at the moment. They beat Osasuna by 2 goals to Osasuna’s nil, before going on to bag a draw with Sevilla. Sevilla had to dig in deep for 2 goals in the last twenty minutes to earn that draw. So, despite sitting in 12th position on the table, Celta Vigo are no pushovers. They will have Iago Aspas who is an attacking threat and will be looking to do damage.



Rayo Vallecano return from securing a semi-final spot in the Copa del Rey. An Oscar Trejo penalty kick sealed the deal against Mallorca. However, despite sitting 8th on the La Liga table, Rayo Vallecano have lost 3 and drawn 1 of their last 5 La Liga games. They lost their last La Liga game in a 1:0 defeat to Athletic Bilbao.



The good news is that Rayo Vallecano can ride this overachieving wind even further as they are just 5 points from Atletico Madrid in 4th position. They have Falcao to fire them on.



Celta Vigo vs Rayo Vallecano betting tip: Iago Aspas to score first @ 5/2 with LiveScorebet



Claim the Livescorebet welcome offer and get Bet Credits for Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid match

Celta Vigo vs Rayo Vallecano odds

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.



Celta Vigo vs Rayo Vallecano match odds



Celta Vigo @ 10/11 with LiveScoresbet

Draw @ 9/4 with LiveScoresbet

Rayo Vallecano @ 3/4 with LiveScoresbet



Celta Vigo vs Rayo Vallecano total goals odds



Over 2.5 goals @ 21/20 with LiveScoresbet

Under 2.5 goals @ 4/6 with LiveScoresbet

Celta Vigo vs Rayo Vallecano free bet

LiveScorebet are offering new customers 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook. Bet £10 Get £20 Bet Credits for Celta Vigo vs Rayo Vallecano

New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.



This incredible offer is simple to claim. You can also watch the game here.



How to claim the LiveScoresbet sign-up offer:

1. click here to go to the LiveScorebet offer

2. Sign up through the link by entering your details, including name, age, and date of birth

3. Deposit between £10 on the LiveScorebet sportsbook and you will get two times that value in free bets

4. Once your bet settles, you will be able to use your Free Bet Tokens by selecting the option in your bet slip