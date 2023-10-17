Montreal Canadiens star forward Kirby Dach has suffered a nasty injury to his knee and is expected to be out for a long period of time, putting his season at risk.

Kirby Dach Could Miss Season After Sustaining Knee Injury

It was reported on Monday that there is fear among the Canadiens camp that Dach has tore both the ACL and MCL in his knee, which puts him at risk of missing the entirety of the season.

Initial word I’m receiving on Canadiens’ Kirby Dach is he has a torn ACL+torn MCL in his knee. There are more tests being done, and we’ll wait for Habs to officially confirm once they’re received all the info, but this puts Dach’s season at risk if it ends up being the case. — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) October 16, 2023

The injury is suspected to have occurred on Sunday in Montreal’s first home game of the season against the Chicago Blackhawk, where his side won 3-2 in the end.

Dach was body checked into the Blackhawks’ bench by defenseman Jarred Tinordi and he headed to the locker room shortly after and failed to return to the action due to a “lower-body injury”.

The 22-year-old has suffered with a wide range of injuries since the start of his career and missed 24 games last season. That was his first season with Montreal, and he recorded 14 goals and 24 assists in 58 games.

He had got off to a bright start in the new campaign, with two assists in two games so far this season.

Canadiens veteran Brendan Gallagher was speaking on Dach’s injury.

“That’s the worst part (of the game),

“You really take care of yourself, make a lot of sacrifices in the off-season to come in your best shape. Kirby did that, he was excited for the new season, to have to deal with this is really frustrating for him.”

NHL Betting Guides You May Like