NHL

Canadiens Star Kirby Dach Suffers Nasty Injury & Expected To Be Out For Long-Term

Author image
Kyle Curran
Twitter Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Kirby Dach
Kirby Dach

Montreal Canadiens star forward Kirby Dach has suffered a nasty injury to his knee and is expected to be out for a long period of time, putting his season at risk. 

Kirby Dach Could Miss Season After Sustaining Knee Injury

It was reported on Monday that there is fear among the Canadiens camp that Dach has tore both the ACL and MCL in his knee, which puts him at risk of missing the entirety of the season.

The injury is suspected to have occurred on Sunday in Montreal’s first home game of the season against the Chicago Blackhawk, where his side won 3-2 in the end.

Dach was body checked into the Blackhawks’ bench by defenseman Jarred Tinordi and he headed to the locker room shortly after and failed to return to the action due to a “lower-body injury”.

The 22-year-old has suffered with a wide range of injuries since the start of his career and missed 24 games last season. That was his first season with Montreal, and he recorded 14 goals and 24 assists in 58 games.

He had got off to a bright start in the new campaign, with two assists in two games so far this season.

Canadiens veteran Brendan Gallagher was speaking on Dach’s injury.

“That’s the worst part (of the game), 

“You really take care of yourself, make a lot of sacrifices in the off-season to come in your best shape. Kirby did that, he was excited for the new season, to have to deal with this is really frustrating for him.”

NHL Betting Guides You May Like

Author image
Twitter Linkedin Instagram

Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran is a Journalism graduate who specialises in football (soccer), darts and horse racing, but has the ability to write about a range of different sports. He has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites. He also writes news, betting tips/news and SEO content. He can regularly be found providing live football (soccer) commentary on Flashscore. He was also formerly an editor and accredited journalist at Prost International covering Premier League and EFL fixtures.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran
Author Image

Kyle Curran

Twitter Linkedin Instagram
Kyle Curran is a Journalism graduate who specialises in football (soccer), darts and horse racing, but has the ability to write about a range of different sports. He has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites. He also writes news, betting tips/news and SEO content. He can regularly be found providing live football (soccer) commentary on Flashscore. He was also formerly an editor and accredited journalist at Prost International covering Premier League and EFL fixtures.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran

Popular From NHL

Latest news

View all
NFL Player Props betting
NHL

LATEST Top 8 New Jersey Sports Betting Sites For NFL Player Props

Author image Lee Astley  •  Sep 22 2023
NHL Stanley Cup Vegas
NHL
How to Bet On The NHL Stanley Cup Finals in Utah | UT Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  Jun 3 2023

The Stanley Cup showdown is set to start on 3 June, and if you want to bet on the NHL Finals in Utah then we have found the best odds…

NHL Stanley Cup Vegas
NHL
How to Bet On The NHL Stanley Cup Finals in Texas | TX Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  Jun 3 2023

The Stanley Cup showdown is set to start on 3 June, and if you want to bet on the NHL Finals in Texas then we have found the best odds…

NHL Stanley Cup Vegas
NHL
How to Bet On The NHL Stanley Cup Finals in South Dakota | SD Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  Jun 3 2023
NHL Stanley Cup Vegas
NHL
How to Bet On The NHL Stanley Cup Finals in South Carolina | SC Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  Jun 3 2023
NHL Stanley Cup Vegas
NHL
How to Bet On The NHL Stanley Cup Finals in Oklahoma | OK Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  Jun 3 2023
NHL Stanley Cup Vegas
NHL
How to Bet On The NHL Stanley Cup Finals in Nebraska | NE Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  Jun 3 2023
Arrow to top