Cameroon vs Ethiopia live stream

Cameroon will be hoping to continue their impressive start to the African Cup of nations with a win over Ethiopia on Thursday evening.

Cameroon vs Ethiopia Preview

The home side did well to come back from a goal down to secure an impressive win against Burkina Faso in their African Cup of Nations opener on Sunday and they will be confident of grinding out another victory here. Cameroon are undoubtedly the better team on paper and they will be expected to produce a matchwinning display. Meanwhile, Ethiopia were quite impressive against Cape Verde in the tournament opener despite being down to 10 men early on in the game. The away side will be looking to pull off an upset here and it remains to be seen whether the players can step up and grind out a positive result.

When does Cameroon vs Ethiopia kick-off?

The AFCON clash between Cameroon vs Ethiopia off at 16:00 pm BST, on the 13th of January, at the Stade d’Olembe.

Cameroon vs Ethiopia Team News

Cameroon team news

Cameroon have a fully fit squad to choose from for this game.

Cameroon predicted line-up vs Ethiopia: Onana; Fai, Onguene, Ngadeu, Tolo; Kunde, Anguissa, Oum Gouet; Ekambi, Aboubakar, Choupo-Moting

Ethiopia team news

Meanwhile, Ethiopia will be without Yared Bayeh who was given his marching orders just 12 minutes into the game against Cape Verde.

Ethiopia predicted line-up vs Cameroon: Shanko; Yusef, Tamene, Debebe, Hamid; Yohannes, Alemu, Dagnachew; Nesir, Kebede, Gebremichael

