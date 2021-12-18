Losing their last two home games Cambuur welcomes Heerenveen to play the match on Sunday, 19th December 2021.

Cambuur vs Heerenveen Preview

Cambuur suffered a 2-1 defeat against NEC. While Sam Hendriks was the main goal scorer for Cambuur.

Currently, Cambuur stands at seventh place in the league table with five wins out of six matches.

On the other hand, Heerenveen recently won a home clash against De Treffers by a 2-0 scoreline. Siem de Jong and Joey Veerman were the main goal scorers for the winning team. Lastly, Heerenveen is in ninth place in the table.

Cambuur vs Heerenveen Team News

Cambuur will be without Jasper ter Heide and David Sambissa while Heerenveen has reported injuries of Erwin Mulder and Pawel Bochniewicz.

Cambuur possible starting lineup:

Stevens; Schmidt, Mac-Intosch, Schouten, Bangura; Tol, Jacobs, Maulun, Doodeman, Kallon; Uldrikis

Heerenveen possible starting lineup:

Mous; Van Beek, Bakker, Kaib, Van Ewijk; J.Veerman, Madsen, Kongolo; Halilovic, H.Veerman, Stevanovic

Cambuur vs Heerenveen Betting Odds

Following are the latest betting odds for Cambuur vs Heerenveen from Bet365:

Match Winner

Cambuur: 23/20

Draw: 5/2

Heerenveen: 21/10

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 9/13

Under: 11/8

Cambuur vs Heerenveen Prediction

Cambuur is in a stronger position as compared to its opponents, therefore most football betting sites predict that Cambuur will win the match.

Prediction: Cambuur to win at 23/20.

