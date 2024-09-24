Josh Allen earned a near-perfect passer rating on Monday night, with four passing touchdowns in one half during a blowout win over the Jaguars.

Faultless Josh Allen

Josh Allen finished with a near-perfect passer rating of 142.1 on Monday night, as the Bills thrashed the Jaguars 47-10 in another convincing performance.

Allen’s first passing touchdown of the match found Dalton Kincaid at the back of the end zone, making it two TD’s in the opening two drives for the Bills after James Cook’s walk-in score in the first drive.

The second passing touchdown was a 24-yard pass to Keon Coleman for the first of his NFL career and the third came just three yards further, to Khalil Shakir for his second touchdown of the season.

Allen’s final pass of the half was probably his most aesthetic touchdown in a first half masterclass, as the Buffalo QB floated a pass over the Jaguars Defence to Ty Johnson who rounded off a dominant half for Allen and the Bills.

FOUR FIRST HALF TDs FOR JOSH ALLEN. 📺: #JAXvsBUF on ESPN

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/nURw8K8AhA — NFL (@NFL) September 24, 2024

Johnson’s touchdown in the final seconds of the half was Buffalo’s fifth score of the quarter, with four passing touchdowns for Allen and five different scorers in five faultless first half drives.

The hosts eased off in the second half, scoring just three points in the third quarter before Allen was taken out of the action with Mitchell Trubisky replacing him. Mac Jones also came in for Trevor Lawrence after what was a disastrous afternoon for the Jacksonville offense.

Buffalo are now 3-0 to start the season and Super Bowl hype continues to surround the team, with a tough test coming up next weekend against the 1-2 Baltimore Ravens.