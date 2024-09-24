NFL

Buffalo Super Bowl Hype Continues As Josh Allen Scores Four First Half Touchdowns In Emphatic Win

Olly Taliku
Josh Allen
Josh Allen

Josh Allen earned a near-perfect passer rating on Monday night, with four passing touchdowns in one half during a blowout win over the Jaguars.

Faultless Josh Allen

Josh Allen finished with a near-perfect passer rating of 142.1 on Monday night, as the Bills thrashed the Jaguars 47-10 in another convincing performance. 

Allen’s first passing touchdown of the match found Dalton Kincaid at the back of the end zone, making it two TD’s in the opening two drives for the Bills after James Cook’s walk-in score in the first drive.

The second passing touchdown was a 24-yard pass to Keon Coleman for the first of his NFL career and the third came just three yards further, to Khalil Shakir for his second touchdown of the season.

Allen’s final pass of the half was probably his most aesthetic touchdown in a first half masterclass, as the Buffalo QB floated a pass over the Jaguars Defence to Ty Johnson who rounded off a dominant half for Allen and the Bills. 

Johnson’s touchdown in the final seconds of the half was Buffalo’s fifth score of the quarter, with four passing touchdowns for Allen and five different scorers in five faultless first half drives.

The hosts eased off in the second half, scoring just three points in the third quarter before Allen was taken out of the action with Mitchell Trubisky replacing him. Mac Jones also came in for Trevor Lawrence after what was a disastrous afternoon for the Jacksonville offense. 

Buffalo are now 3-0 to start the season and Super Bowl hype continues to surround the team, with a tough test coming up next weekend against the 1-2 Baltimore Ravens.

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
Olly Taliku

