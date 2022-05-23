Both Teams To Score Tips For Monday: Best BTTS Tips for Monday

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Premier League may have finished yesterday but football continues across Europe. We have picked three games from today for our BTTS accumulator that comes in at 5.79/1 on Bet365.

Both Teams To Score Tips

With combined total odds of roughly 5.7/1, a £50 stake using bet365’s welcome bonus would yield a return of around £285!

How to Claim the bet365 Free Bet?

£50 worth of free bets can be yours within a matter of clicks by following our step-by-step guide below.

Click here to sign up to bet365. Place a bet of £10 or greater at odds of 1/5 or higher. You’ll then receive £50 in free bets.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Offer Terms Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Already a signed up to bet365? There are more free bets to choose from – check out our list of the best betting sites.

BTTS Tips for Monday

Notts County vs Grimbsy Town: BTTS – YES at 7/10

5th vs 6th in the National League play-off quarter-final tonight, with both teams looking to reclaim their status in the football league status.

The National League has quarter-finals in their play-off system which adds an extra game for teams 4th to 7th.

Notts County have been free scoring this season, with 81 goals and will be looking to add to this tally.

With this game only one leg, both teams will be going at it all guns blaring, and we expect both team to score today.

St Johnstone vs Inverness CT: BTTS – YES at 21/20

These two are drawing 2-2 from the first leg, with the winner claiming a place in the Scottish Premier League next season.

St Johnstone will come into the came favourites with home advantage in this one, but Inverness will be giving their all to return to the top flight.

Hamburg vs Hertha Berlin: BTTS – NO at 19/20

Hamburg are on the brink of a return to the top flight of German football with a 1-0 lead over Hertha Berlin.

The first leg was a tight game, and we expect the same again tonight. We aren’t predicting both teams to score in this one.

Both Teams To Score Accumulator – 5.79/1 on bet365