MLB

Bryan Reynolds Signs Long-Awaited Extension With The Pirates

Author image
Owen Jones
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Reynolds
Reynolds

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds has finally signed an extension. He signed through the 2030 season and is set to be their franchise player for years to come.

 

There have been talks all off-season if/when Reynolds would sign an extension. There were also rumors about Reynolds wanting out and wanted to be traded. Those rumors were simply put to rest. The switch hitter  singed an eight-year extension worth up to $106.75 million. The deal has a team option for the 2031 MLB season.

Reynolds’ Career Path

Bryan Reynolds was drafted in the second round of the 2016 MLB Draft by the San Francisco Giants from Vanderbilt University. He came from a prestigious baseball school which housed the likes of David Price and Dansby Swanson and plenty more. Scots knew coming in, he would be a quality player at the MLB level.

Reynolds was traded to the Pirates along with Kyle Crick in 2018 for long-time Pirate Andrew McCutchen. He made his debut in 2019 and was 4th in NL Rookie of the Year voting. In his rookie season he had a .314 batting average with 16 home runs and 68 RBIs. Pretty good for a rookie indeed.

https://elitesportsny.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/USATSI_20477949-scaled.jpg

Reynolds had his best season of his career so far in 2021 where he made his first All-Star team. That year Reynolds led the league in triples with eight and slugged 24 home runs with 90 RBIs while hitting .302.

This season the Pirates are off to a very surprising start with a record of 16-7. They have won seven in a row and are first in the NL Central. Despite this hot start, Pittsburgh is still +750 to win the NL Central according to Pennsylvania sportsbooks.

Maybe this hot start by the Pirates was the deciding factor into Reynolds signing an extension. Nevertheless, the Pirates have locked up the guy they want to build arond for the future and that is all they could have asked for.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones
Author Image

Owen Jones

Twitter Linkedin
Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones

Popular From MLB

Latest news

View all
rsz 34 1hhr5
MLB

LATEST Are The Oakland Athletics The Worst Team Of All-Time?

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 23 2023
Oakland As Buy Ballpark In Las Vegas Move Expected By 2027
MLB
Oakland A’s Buy Ballpark In Las Vegas, Move Expected By 2027
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Apr 20 2023

The Oakland Athletics have officially announced their move to Las Vegas. After years of negotiations for a new stadium in the Bay Area, the team’s president, Dave Kaval, confirmed the…

Lopez
MLB
Pablo Lopez Signs Extension With The Minnesota Twins
Author image Owen Jones  •  Apr 17 2023

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez has signed a four-year $73.5 million dollar contract extension with the team due to his great start to the 2023 MLB season.   Pablo…

rsz r1006046 1023x575 16 9
MLB
MLB Rule Changes Are Working, According To The Numbers
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 14 2023
Arcia
MLB
Orlando Arcia Placed On Injured List With Wrist Injury
Author image Owen Jones  •  Apr 13 2023
degrom
MLB
Jacob deGrom and Spencer Strider Tied For MLB Lead In Strikeouts
Author image Owen Jones  •  Apr 13 2023
Happ
MLB
Chicago Cubs Give Ian Happ A Three-Year Contract Extension
Author image Owen Jones  •  Apr 12 2023
Arrow to top