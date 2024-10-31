Bronny James played his second NBA game for the Lakers on Wednesday night and he was able to score his first points in the league as his team lost in Cleveland.

Bronny’s First Points

LeBron James’ legacy in Cleveland reached yet another milestone this week, as his son was able to score his first points in the NBA during a wide margin defeat to the Cavaliers.

Bronny had already made one appearance for the Lakers this season, but the rookie failed to score a point during his two minute cameo against the Timberwolves in the season opener.

Wednesday night was Bronny’s second game in the league and he had more luck in Cleveland with two points and two assists in his five minutes on the court.

Bronny James scores his first-career bucket! Special moment in Cleveland 💯 pic.twitter.com/pauUZQ14AX — NBA (@NBA) October 31, 2024

“It was insane. Much more than I anticipated for sure. It was a nice moment,” said Bronny after the game.

“The chants really got me. I was straight-faced but I felt it. It felt pretty good, especially coming from here [Cleveland]. It was a special moment for me.”

LeBron of course spent 11 years of his career in Cleveland and so Bronny spent much of his childhood growing up in the city, which LeBron said post-match added to the special moment.

“To see him get his first NBA basket in this arena, where he grew up not too far from here – it’s an unbelievable moment.” LeBron said.

Unfortunately for LeBron and the Lakers they weren’t able to secure a win on the road in Cleveland, with the Cavaliers moving to 5-0 for the season as one of two unbeaten sides left in the league.

It was reported earlier this month that Bronny will split his time between the Lakers and their G-League team this season, with the 55th overall pick from the 2024 draft still growing into the league.