Aston Villa will be looking to end their recent run of defeats with a vital away win against Brighton in the Premier League this Saturday.

Brighton vs Aston Villa live stream

Click here to join bet365

Sign up and deposit any amount into your bet365 account

Start watching the Brighton vs Aston Villa live stream at 15:00 GMT

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Top five football live streaming betting sites

Looking to watch the big game? These are the best betting sites for football live streaming.

bet365 – Hundreds of games shown weekly Betfred – Great quality of streams BetUK – New site with great streaming options LiveScore Bet – Excellent selection of live European football 888sport – Easy-to-use platform for easy football streams

If you’re looking to follow the Premier League match between Brighton vs Aston Villa, then bet365 have you covered.

If you are a new customer, you can sign up to bet365 and watch their Brighton vs Aston Villa live stream by opening an account. You must make sure your account is either funded or that you have placed a bet in the last 24 hours prior to the event to be able to watch.

You can join bet365 by clicking the link below, which also allows you to claim their amazing welcome offer for new customers.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Brighton vs Aston Villa Preview

Steven Gerrard’s men have been in disappointing form lately and they have picked up just one win from their last six league matches. Villa are coming into this game on the back of two straight defeats against Manchester United and Burnley. It will be interesting to see if the visitors can bounce back strongly with a win here. Brighton, on the other hand, were on a four-match unbeaten run but they have lost their last two league matches in a row and they will be desperate to turn things around here. Brighton have struggled to beat Aston Villa in their recent meetings and the home side will feel that this is a golden opportunity for them to pick up all three points against a struggling Aston Villa side. Check out the best Brighton vs Aston Villa betting offers Check out our Brighton vs Aston Villa prediction

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

When does Brighton vs Aston Villa kick-off?

The Premier League clash between Brighton vs Aston Villa kicks off at 15:00 pm BST, on the 26th of February, at Amex Stadium.

Brighton vs Aston Villa Team News

Brighton team news

The home side will be without the services of Jeremy Sarmiento and Enock Mwepu because of injuries.

Brighton predicted line-up vs Aston Villa: Sanchez; Lamptey, Dunk, Duffy, Cucurella; Lallana, Bissouma, Moder; Gross; Trossard, Maupay

Aston Villa team news

Meanwhile, Villa will be without Bertrand Traore and Marvelous Nakamba because of injuries.

Aston Villa predicted line-up vs Brighton: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; McGinn, Luiz, Ramsey; Bailey, Watkins, Coutinho