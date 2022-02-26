Aston Villa will be looking to end their recent run of defeats with a vital away win against Brighton in the Premier League this Saturday.
Brighton vs Aston Villa live stream
Brighton vs Aston Villa Preview
Steven Gerrard’s men have been in disappointing form lately and they have picked up just one win from their last six league matches.
Villa are coming into this game on the back of two straight defeats against Manchester United and Burnley. It will be interesting to see if the visitors can bounce back strongly with a win here.
Brighton, on the other hand, were on a four-match unbeaten run but they have lost their last two league matches in a row and they will be desperate to turn things around here.
Brighton have struggled to beat Aston Villa in their recent meetings and the home side will feel that this is a golden opportunity for them to pick up all three points against a struggling Aston Villa side.
When does Brighton vs Aston Villa kick-off?
The Premier League clash between Brighton vs Aston Villa kicks off at 15:00 pm BST, on the 26th of February, at Amex Stadium.
Brighton vs Aston Villa Team News
Brighton team news
The home side will be without the services of Jeremy Sarmiento and Enock Mwepu because of injuries.
Brighton predicted line-up vs Aston Villa: Sanchez; Lamptey, Dunk, Duffy, Cucurella; Lallana, Bissouma, Moder; Gross; Trossard, Maupay
Aston Villa team news
Meanwhile, Villa will be without Bertrand Traore and Marvelous Nakamba because of injuries.
Aston Villa predicted line-up vs Brighton: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; McGinn, Luiz, Ramsey; Bailey, Watkins, Coutinho
