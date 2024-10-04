MLB

Brewers Throw Away Lead As Mets Clinch Final MLB Divisional Round Spot

Olly Taliku
Pete Alonso
Pete Alonso

The Brewers had all but confirmed their spot in the Divisional Round with a two run lead against the Mets, but Milwaukee threw it all away in the ninth inning as New York pulled off an incredible comeback to stay in the playoffs.

Mets Comeback Stuns Brewers

Against all odds on Thursday night the Brewers were eliminated from the MLB postseason. Having scored the only two runs in the game during the seventh inning, things looked good for Milwaukee heading into the ninth

But Pete Alonso of the Mets had other ideas, with his home run in the final inning saving the day for New York who advanced to a Divisional Round matchup against the number one seeded Phillies.

Speaking after the game-clinching homer, Alonso said: “Words can’t explain. Words can’t explain. I’m just so excited right now. It was so exciting. I’m just so happy that I could come through.”

There isn’t much time for the Mets to recover from their win on Thursday, as the first game in the Divisional Round comes up on Saturday afternoon.

Although the Mets come into the next round of the playoffs a marginal underdogs against the Phillies, New York have built an impressive team this year and they could go on a special run in the World Series.

MLB Division Series Schedule

Saturday, October 5

  • AL Game 1: Guardians vs. Tigers
  • AL Game 1: Yankees vs. Royals
  • NL Game 1: Phillies vs. Mets
  • NL Game 1: Dodgers vs. Padres

Sunday, October 6

  • NL Game 2: Phillies vs. Mets
  • NL Game 2: Dodgers vs. Padres

Monday, October 7

  • AL Game 2: Guardians vs. Tigers
  • AL Game 2: Yankees vs. Royals

Tuesday, October 8

  • NL Game 3: Mets vs. Phillies
  • NL Game 3: Padres vs. Dodgers

Wednesday, October 9

  • AL Game 3: Tigers vs. Guardians
  • AL Game 3: Royals vs. Yankees
  • NL Game 4: Mets vs. Phillies (if necessary)
  • NL Game 4: Padres vs. Dodgers (if necessary)

Thursday, October 10

  • AL Game 4: Tigers vs. Guardians (if necessary)
  • AL Game 4: Royals vs. Yankees (if necessary)

Friday, October 11

  • NL Game 5: Phillies vs. Mets (if necessary)
  • NL Game 5: Dodgers vs. Padres (if necessary)

Saturday, October 12

  • AL Game 5: Guardians vs. Tigers (if necessary)
  • AL Game 5: Yankees vs. Royals (if necessary)
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
