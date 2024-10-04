The Brewers had all but confirmed their spot in the Divisional Round with a two run lead against the Mets, but Milwaukee threw it all away in the ninth inning as New York pulled off an incredible comeback to stay in the playoffs.
Mets Comeback Stuns Brewers
Against all odds on Thursday night the Brewers were eliminated from the MLB postseason. Having scored the only two runs in the game during the seventh inning, things looked good for Milwaukee heading into the ninth
But Pete Alonso of the Mets had other ideas, with his home run in the final inning saving the day for New York who advanced to a Divisional Round matchup against the number one seeded Phillies.
Speaking after the game-clinching homer, Alonso said: “Words can’t explain. Words can’t explain. I’m just so excited right now. It was so exciting. I’m just so happy that I could come through.”
There isn’t much time for the Mets to recover from their win on Thursday, as the first game in the Divisional Round comes up on Saturday afternoon.
Although the Mets come into the next round of the playoffs a marginal underdogs against the Phillies, New York have built an impressive team this year and they could go on a special run in the World Series.
MLB Division Series Schedule
Saturday, October 5
- AL Game 1: Guardians vs. Tigers
- AL Game 1: Yankees vs. Royals
- NL Game 1: Phillies vs. Mets
- NL Game 1: Dodgers vs. Padres
Sunday, October 6
- NL Game 2: Phillies vs. Mets
- NL Game 2: Dodgers vs. Padres
Monday, October 7
- AL Game 2: Guardians vs. Tigers
- AL Game 2: Yankees vs. Royals
Tuesday, October 8
- NL Game 3: Mets vs. Phillies
- NL Game 3: Padres vs. Dodgers
Wednesday, October 9
- AL Game 3: Tigers vs. Guardians
- AL Game 3: Royals vs. Yankees
- NL Game 4: Mets vs. Phillies (if necessary)
- NL Game 4: Padres vs. Dodgers (if necessary)
Thursday, October 10
- AL Game 4: Tigers vs. Guardians (if necessary)
- AL Game 4: Royals vs. Yankees (if necessary)
Friday, October 11
- NL Game 5: Phillies vs. Mets (if necessary)
- NL Game 5: Dodgers vs. Padres (if necessary)
Saturday, October 12
- AL Game 5: Guardians vs. Tigers (if necessary)
- AL Game 5: Yankees vs. Royals (if necessary)