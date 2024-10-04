The Brewers had all but confirmed their spot in the Divisional Round with a two run lead against the Mets, but Milwaukee threw it all away in the ninth inning as New York pulled off an incredible comeback to stay in the playoffs.

Mets Comeback Stuns Brewers

Against all odds on Thursday night the Brewers were eliminated from the MLB postseason. Having scored the only two runs in the game during the seventh inning, things looked good for Milwaukee heading into the ninth

But Pete Alonso of the Mets had other ideas, with his home run in the final inning saving the day for New York who advanced to a Divisional Round matchup against the number one seeded Phillies.

Speaking after the game-clinching homer, Alonso said: “Words can’t explain. Words can’t explain. I’m just so excited right now. It was so exciting. I’m just so happy that I could come through.”

There isn’t much time for the Mets to recover from their win on Thursday, as the first game in the Divisional Round comes up on Saturday afternoon.

Although the Mets come into the next round of the playoffs a marginal underdogs against the Phillies, New York have built an impressive team this year and they could go on a special run in the World Series.

MLB Division Series Schedule

Saturday, October 5

AL Game 1 : Guardians vs. Tigers

: Guardians vs. Tigers AL Game 1 : Yankees vs. Royals

: Yankees vs. Royals NL Game 1 : Phillies vs. Mets

: Phillies vs. Mets NL Game 1: Dodgers vs. Padres

Sunday, October 6

NL Game 2 : Phillies vs. Mets

: Phillies vs. Mets NL Game 2: Dodgers vs. Padres

Monday, October 7

AL Game 2 : Guardians vs. Tigers

: Guardians vs. Tigers AL Game 2: Yankees vs. Royals

Tuesday, October 8

NL Game 3 : Mets vs. Phillies

: Mets vs. Phillies NL Game 3: Padres vs. Dodgers

Wednesday, October 9

AL Game 3 : Tigers vs. Guardians

: Tigers vs. Guardians AL Game 3 : Royals vs. Yankees

: Royals vs. Yankees NL Game 4 : Mets vs. Phillies (if necessary)

: Mets vs. Phillies (if necessary) NL Game 4: Padres vs. Dodgers (if necessary)

Thursday, October 10

AL Game 4 : Tigers vs. Guardians (if necessary)

: Tigers vs. Guardians (if necessary) AL Game 4: Royals vs. Yankees (if necessary)

Friday, October 11

NL Game 5 : Phillies vs. Mets (if necessary)

: Phillies vs. Mets (if necessary) NL Game 5: Dodgers vs. Padres (if necessary)



Saturday, October 12

AL Game 5 : Guardians vs. Tigers (if necessary)

: Guardians vs. Tigers (if necessary) AL Game 5: Yankees vs. Royals (if necessary)