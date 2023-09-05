Braves Call Up Michael Soroka To Start Tonight’s Game Against The Cardinals

The Atlanta Braves are recalling starting pitcher Michael Soroka from Triple-A Gwinnett to start tonight’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The #Braves today recalled RHP Michael Soroka to Atlanta and optioned RHP Ben Heller to Triple-A Gwinnett. Additionally, INF Ehire Adrianza tonight begins a rehabilitation assignment with High-A Rome. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) September 5, 2023

The fifth spot in the starting rotation has been a revolving door ever since Kyle Wright got put on the injured list all the way back in May. There have been starters like Jared Schuster, Dylan Dodd, Yonny Chirinos, Allen Winans, Darius Vines, and now Michael Soroka. Soroka has been up and down from the Majors and Triple-A this whole season. He has struggled for the Braves as he has a 5.52 ERA in six starts for the club.

Soroka was seen to be one of the centerpieces in the Braves rotation back in the 2019 MLB season. He made his first All-Star appearance while being second in the Rookie of the Year voting. That season, Soroka went 13-4 with a 2.95 ERA with 142 strikeouts in 172.2 innings pitched. However, injuries have derailed his young career. Soroka tore his achilles during the 2020 season then tore it again in a freak accident while he was just walking. He was out of baseball activity for the past two seasons.

Now in 2023, Soroka has been working himself back from two major injuries and has been one to watch in this Braves organization. He may never be what he once was back in 2019, however. There is hope that the Braves can see glimpses of dominance he once had back when he was a rookie. Pitching against a lowly Cardinals team and at home should give Soroka the confidence he needs to finish out the season strong.