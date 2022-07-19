Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
The query length is limited to 70 characters
The query length is limited to 70 characters
Home News both teams to score tips tuesday 19 july 2022

Both Teams To Score Tips For Accumulators: Best BTTS Tips Today Tuesday 19th July 2022

Updated

2 hours ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
United

We’re taking a look ahead to Tuesday’s fixtures across Europe. There are three ‘both teams to score’ selections in total, and a combined accumulator has odds amounting to roughly 4/1. 888Sport are also offering customers the chance to claim £30 in free bets – read on to find out more.

Top 5 New Football Betting Sites

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

18+, UK only. Deposit and place a minimum £10 cash bet at single or accumulated odds of 1/1 or greater and you can qualify for up to £30 in free bets. Applies to first cash bet only. Free bets credited as 1 x £5 bet to use on Virtual Sports, the remaining Free bets shall be credited as 3 x £5 bets and a £10 Casino Bonus the next day. Cashed Out, Void or Draw No Bet wagers do not qualify for this promotion. Free Bets are credited upon qualifying first bet settlement. 7-day free bet expiry applies to all Free Bet awards. Available once per new customer. This offer cannot be combined with any other welcome or site promotion. Full T&C's apply. 		Claim Offer

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page. 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

 Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org 		Claim Offer

Both Teams To Score Tips

With a combined total odds of roughly 4/1, a £30 stake using 888Sport’s welcome bonus would yield a returns of around £150!

How to Claim the 888Sport Betting Offer?

888Sport’s offer is one of the best around and is simple to claim.

Follow our three-step guide below, your £30 worth of free bets.

  1. Click here to sign up to 888sport and deposit using promo code 30FB.
  2. Place a bet of £10 or more at odds of 1/2 or higher.
  3. You’ll then receive £30 in free bets, plus a £10 casino bonus.

Already an 888Sport customer? Take a look at some more free bets from the best betting sites.

BTTS Tips for Tuesday

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace – BTTS – NO at 10/11

Manchester United will play their final game in Melbourne against Crystal Palace as Erik ten Hag’s side look to maintain their undefeated record across pre-season so far.

The Reds saw off Liverpool and Melbourne Victory in 4-0 and 4-1 victories respectively, with the likes of Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial impressing ahead of the upcoming Premier League season.

Palace have played two pre-season fixtures so far, falling to a 2-0 defeat against Liverpool and beating Ipswich Town 4-2 as Luke Plange bagged a hat-trick inside 65 minutes.

We’re going with a clean sheet for either Manchester United or Crystal Palace on Tuesday, which is expected to be in favour of the Red Devils.

Rangers vs West Ham – BTTS – YES at 8/13

West Ham United have two wins and two draws to show for their pre-season tour so far, and both teams have scored in each of their last three outings against Boreham Wood, Ipswich Town, and Reading.

Rangers’ friendly against Sunderland earlier this month was abandoned at half-time due to floodlight failure, with Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side getting their only real test against Blackpool in a 2-1 win.

This should prove to be an exciting affair with plenty of atmosphere and tension, so we’re going with both teams to find the back of the net at Ibrox.

Sporting Lisbon vs Roma – BTTS – YES at 4/6

Roma are fresh off the back of completing one of the biggest summer signings so far, as Jose Mourinho convinced free agent Paulo Dybala to join the club from Juventus on a three-year deal.

Following Roma’s triumphant European campaign as they lifted the UEFA Europa Conference League trophy, pre-season wins against Sunderland and Portimonense have set the tone for another successful season.

Sporting Lisbon have played out 1-1 draws in both of their recent pre-season outings against Royale Union Saint-Gilloise and Villarreal, so we’re tipping a similar outcome against Roma with both teams to score at the Estadio Algarve.

Both Teams To Score Accumulator – 4/1 on 888Sport

© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens