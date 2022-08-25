Both Teams To Score Tips For Accumulators: Best BTTS Tips Today Thursday 25th August 2022

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

We’re taking a look ahead to Thursday’s action across Europe. There are three ‘both teams to score’ selections in total, and a combined accumulator has odds amounting to roughly 6/1. 888Sport are also offering customers the chance to claim £30 in free bets – read on to find out more.

Both Teams To Score Tips

With a combined total odds of roughly 6/1, a £30 stake using 888Sport’s welcome bonus would yield a returns of around £180!

BTTS Tips for Thursday

Hearts vs FC Zurich – BTTS – YES at 8/11

Scottish outfit Hearts will look to overturn a 2-1 deficit against FC Zurich at home on Thursday evening in the second leg of the final UEFA Europa League qualifying round – even if Robbie Neilson’s side crash out, their place in the Conference League will be confirmed.

Lawrence Shankland’s first-half penalty put Hearts 1-0 up in Switzerland before quickfire strikes from Adrian Guerrero and Blerim Dzemaili put the hosts in front before half-time.

Our tip for this encounter is both teams to score at Tynecastle Park in Edinburgh.

Linfield vs Rigas FS – BTTS – YES at 5/6

Linfield conceded two late goals in the 88th and 98th minute to blow a 2-0 lead against Latvian side Rigas FC in the first leg of the final Conference League qualifying round, but David Healy’s men can avenge the disappointment with victory at Windsor Park tonight.

The Belfast side are fresh off the back of consecutive domestic wins against Portadown and Newry City, whilst Riga are yet to record a victory since a 3-1 win against Hibernians in the last qualifying round.

Our tip for the clash in Belfast is both teams to score once again.

Viborg vs West Ham – BTTS – NO at 6/5

West Ham cruised to a comfortable 3-1 victory against Viborg at the London Stadium thanks to goals from Gianluca Scamacca, Jarrod Bowen, and Michail Antonio as the Hammers look to secure their spot in the Conference League group stages.

Despite losing all three of their opening Premier League fixtures, David Moyes’ side have an impressive European record after reaching the semi-finals last year before being knocked out at the hands of eventual winners Eintracht Frankfurt who beat Rangers on penalties.

We’re tipping at least one clean sheet in Denmark on Thursday night.

Both Teams To Score Accumulator – 6/1 on 888Sport