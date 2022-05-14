Both Teams To Score Tips For Accumulators: Best BTTS Tips Today

Ready for a day packed with footballing action, we have selected three games perfect for a both teams to score accumulator, and our picks combine to make a total odds of roughly 3/1 on bet365.

Both Teams To Score Tips

BTTS Tips for Saturday

Our first selection goes to the FA Cup final, where Liverpool and Chelsea meet for the latest silverware decider.

These two sides have already met in a cup final this season, in which Liverpool prevailed 11-10 victors after a dramatic penalty shootout.

While that particular game finished goalless, both of their league meetings this campaign finished in entertaining draws in which both teams managed to get on the scoresheet.

While we don’t expect the final to be a free-scoring goal fest, we are predicting both teams to get on the score board.

Borussia Dortmund vs Hertha Berlin: BTTS – YES @ 2/5 with bet365

Off to Germany now where this season’s campaign concludes on Saturday.

Both of these sides have nothing to play for, but it should be an entertaining game given the recent results of these two.

The reverse of this fixture back in December was a Bundesliga classic, with Hertha hanging on to the end despite a spirited Dortmund comeback to prevail with a 3-2 win.

Dortmund have scored in every single game this season in the league and there is always goals at either end when they are involved, while Hertha have scored in their last six games, which is why we’re predicting both teams to score.

Nice vs Lille: BTTS – YES at 3/4

Our both teams to score selections conclude with a trip to France, where Nice host Lille on Saturday in the penultimate round of Ligue 1.

The home side are in poll position for a Europa League spot, and will be hoping an in-form Monaco to slip up in third place before the end of the season to open up a possible Champions League route.

They host a struggling Lille side who, after incredibly winning the league last year, find themselves in a lowly 10th with one win in their previous five.

Despite a poor run of form, Lille have scored in five out of their previous six, while Nice should get on the scoresheet as well having won three games in a row.

