We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

We’re taking a look ahead to Monday’s action across Europe. There are three ‘both teams to score’ selections in total, and a combined accumulator has odds amounting to roughly 4/1. 888Sport are also offering customers the chance to claim £30 in free bets – read on to find out more.

Both Teams To Score Tips

With a combined total odds of roughly 4/1, a £30 stake using 888Sport’s welcome bonus would yield a returns of around £135!

How to Claim the 888Sport Betting Offer?

888Sport’s offer is one of the best around and is simple to claim.

Follow our three-step guide below, your £30 worth of free bets.

Click here to sign up to 888sport and deposit using promo code 30FB. Place a bet of £10 or more at odds of 1/2 or higher. You’ll then receive £30 in free bets, plus a £10 casino bonus.

Already an 888Sport customer? Take a look at some more free bets from the best betting sites.

BTTS Tips for Monday

Watford and Sheffield United will kick-off their respective Sky Bet Championship campaigns on Monday, aiming to cement their places as direct challengers for promotion back to the Premier League next season.

This will mark the first meeting between the pair since December 2019, when both Watford and Sheffield United were both in England’s top flight. Both outings ended in draws, and Watford were relegated in the same season.

We’re tipping both teams to score at Vicarage Road on Monday night to begin our ‘both teams to score’ accumulator.

Drogheda United vs UCD – BTTS – NO at 10/11

Drogheda United host University College Dublin on Monday evening aiming to snap a run of two games without a win in the league against the side at the bottom of the table.

Drogheda have won each of the last four meetings between the pair, with UCD last getting one over United in a 3-0 win back in 2018 thanks to a Conor Davis hat-trick.

We’re predicting a different result this time around, with both teams failing to score and Drogheda keeping a clean sheet on the day – however our selection also leaves the door open for a potential shock victory for UCD.

Chemnitzer vs Union Berlin – BTTS – NO at 8/13

The first round of the German Cup is underway and Bundesliga outfit Union Berlin face a trip to Chemnitz to play Chemnitzer FC who compete in the fourth tier of German football.

This is expected to be a routine victory and clean sheet for Berlin, who finished 5th in last season’s Bundesliga campaign and bagged a spot in the Europa League for the 2022/23 season.

We’re tipping a clean sheet on the day for at least one side and we’re tipping that to be Urs Fischer’s Union Berlin.

Both Teams To Score Accumulator – 4/1 on 888Sport