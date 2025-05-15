NBA

Boston’s Luke Kornet dominated Game 5 defensively with a career-high seven blocks

Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor
The Celtics had their backs against the wall in Game 5 Wednesday night. A loss meant their 2025 season was over. Ending their chance at back-to-back championships.

At halftime of Game 5, it was tied 59-59, and Boston was fighting to keep the game close. A big run to start the third quarter gave Boston the spark it needed. The Celtics took control in the second half and won the game, 127-102. Derrick White and Jalen Brown had stellar performances offensively. However, backup center Luke Kornet was an unsung hero in Game 5 with a career-high seven blocks.

Luke Kornet dominated Game 5 on Wednesday with seven blocks


Against the Knicks in Game 5, the Celtics were without their All-NBA PF Jayson Tatum. He ruptured his Achilles late in the fourth quarter of Game 4. He had successful surgery and is done for the 2025 playoffs. Without Tatum, Boston needed several players to step up in Game 5 and replace his production. Derrick White and Jalen Brown combined for 60 points on Wednesday. White was 7-13 from beyond the arc and 9-11 from the free-throw line.

Starting center Kristaps Porzingis is dealing with a nasty upper respiratory viral illness. It’s left him short of breath and unable to perform to his normal standard. With that, head coach Joe Mazzulla has relied on backup big man Luke Kornet to fill those minutes. When Boston needed it most, Luke Kornet stepped up and had the best game of his 2025 postseason campaign.

In a 127-102 win, Kornet had 10 points, nine rebounds, and a career-high seven blocks. The 29-year-old dominated the game defensively, especially in the second half. He is the first player in NBA history to have 10 points, nine rebounds, and seven blocks along with 5-5 shooting from the field. It was an unbelievable game from Luke Kornet. He looked like prime Hakeem Olajuwon the way he was swatting away shots in Game 5. Boston is still down 3-2 to the Knicks and travels to New York for Game 6 on Friday.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
