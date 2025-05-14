NBA

Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks Game 5: Preview, Injury Report & TV Channel

Joe Lyons
The New York Knicks can advance to the Conference Finals for the first time since 2000 with victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 5 on Wednesday.

Celtics vs Knicks Game 5 preview

The series has ultimately flipped on its head following the devastating news of Celtics star Jayson Tatum’s achilles tear, who faces a long rehab ahead of him and could miss the entirety of the 2025-26 season.

Tatum went out on one of his greatest playoff performances of all-time, tallying 42 points, eight rebounds and four assists on 16/28 shooting and still had plenty more to give in the fourth quarter before going down with injury.

It will be remembered as an iconic duel with Knicks talisman Jalen Brunson, who enjoyed a stellar night of his own with 39 points, five rebounds and 12 assists to will the hosts to victory.

New York take a commanding 3-1 lead back to Boston for Wednesday’s Game 5 but despite Tatum’s absence, the Celtics are still favored by 4.5 points in the betting.

The Knicks rattled off two straight wins at TD Garden to open the series, staging 20-point comebacks in both affairs so they are more than comfortable in this environment and there looks to be value in a money line play.

New York haven’t made the Eastern Conference Finals since 2000 but the berth is surely only just around the corner with a match-up against the Indiana Pacers waiting patiently.

The Celtics will need more from Jaylen Brown if they are to extend the series as he now moves to being the first option but he has been dealing with injury woes of his own and the stars simply haven’t aligned for the defending champions.

This could be the last time we see this current Boston core on the floor together as the franchise prepares for major roster changes this offseason due to the new collective bargaining agreement.

Things are crumbling at the worst possible time for the Celtics and it would be no surprise to see the Knicks take full advantage of it on the road tonight and close out an emphatic series win.

WATCH: Jalen Brunson’s epic Game 4 performance vs Celtics

Celtics vs Knicks injury report

Boston Celtics injuries

F Sam Hauser (ankle; probable), F Jayson Tatum (achilles; out)

New York Knicks injuries

No injuries to report

What TV channel is Celtics vs Knicks on?

Game 5 of Celtics vs Knicks will be broadcast nationally on TNT.

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
Joe Lyons

Arrow to top