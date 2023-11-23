The NHL-leading Boston Bruins returned to winning ways on Wednesday night with a comfortable 3-1 win on the road against the Florida Panthers.

Boston have lost just once in regulation this season with three defeats coming in overtime and they put yet another win on the board against the defending Eastern Conference champions.

Reigning Vezina Trophy recipient Linus Ullmark made an outstanding 27 saves on the night as Charlie Coyle, John Beecher and Jake DeBrusk found the back of the net for the visitors.

The Panthers, who had won seven of their last eight heading in, have now lost consecutive games against the Bruins this season – who now improve to 5-0-2 in their last seven.

Florida pulled off a huge upset by knocking Boston out of the first round of the playoffs earlier this year, but the Massachusetts outfit are determined to let the past be the past.

That's some good stuff, Coach. After the Bruins' win on Wednesday night, Jim Montgomery is 79-13-8 through 100 games with Boston. The 79 victories are the most by any coach through their first 100 games with a franchise.

Boston Bruins Joint-Favorites To Win 2024 Stanley Cup According To Latest Odds

According to NHL sportsbooks, the Bruins are joint-favorites with the Colorado Avalanche to win the Stanley Cup this season at +800 – closely followed by the Vegas Golden Nights (+900), New York Rangers (+1000), Dallas Stars (+1000) and Carolina Hurricanes (+1000).

Having been in existence since 1924, Boston are the third-oldest active team in the NHL and are bidding to win the national championship for the first time in over a decade with their last playoff triumph coming in 2011.

Amidst all the noise, the Bruins look ready for a real shot at the Stanley Cup but there’s a good chance they’ll miss veteran left wing Milan Lucic for an extended period of time.

The Canadian was given an ‘indefinite leave of absence’ from the team after he was arrested on suspicion of assault and battery on a family member, which carries a maximum sentence of two-and-a-half years in prison.

He is alleged to have pulled his wife’s hair in a drunken argument about his phone. He won the Stanley Cup with Boston in 2011 but his future with the team remains unclear.