NHL

Boston Bruins extend lead at top of NHL with 3-1 win over Florida Panthers

Author image
Joe Lyons
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
BruinsBeatPanthersNov22 scaled 1
BruinsBeatPanthersNov22 scaled 1

The NHL-leading Boston Bruins returned to winning ways on Wednesday night with a comfortable 3-1 win on the road against the Florida Panthers.

Boston have lost just once in regulation this season with three defeats coming in overtime and they put yet another win on the board against the defending Eastern Conference champions.

Reigning Vezina Trophy recipient Linus Ullmark made an outstanding 27 saves on the night as Charlie Coyle, John Beecher and Jake DeBrusk found the back of the net for the visitors.

The Panthers, who had won seven of their last eight heading in, have now lost consecutive games against the Bruins this season – who now improve to 5-0-2 in their last seven.

Florida pulled off a huge upset by knocking Boston out of the first round of the playoffs earlier this year, but the Massachusetts outfit are determined to let the past be the past.

Boston Bruins Joint-Favorites To Win 2024 Stanley Cup According To Latest Odds

According to NHL sportsbooks, the Bruins are joint-favorites with the Colorado Avalanche to win the Stanley Cup this season at +800 –  closely followed by the Vegas Golden Nights (+900), New York Rangers (+1000), Dallas Stars (+1000) and Carolina Hurricanes (+1000).

Having been in existence since 1924, Boston are the third-oldest active team in the NHL and are bidding to win the national championship for the first time in over a decade with their last playoff triumph coming in 2011.

Amidst all the noise, the Bruins look ready for a real shot at the Stanley Cup but there’s a good chance they’ll miss veteran left wing Milan Lucic for an extended period of time.

The Canadian was given an ‘indefinite leave of absence’ from the team after he was arrested on suspicion of assault and battery on a family member, which carries a maximum sentence of two-and-a-half years in prison.

He is alleged to have pulled his wife’s hair in a drunken argument about his phone. He won the Stanley Cup with Boston in 2011 but his future with the team remains unclear.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons
Author Image

Joe Lyons

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Popular From NHL

Latest news

View all
Lamar Jackson Joe Burrow
NHL

LATEST Cincinnati Bengals @ Baltimore Ravens Live Stream: How To Watch NFL TNF For Free

Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 16 2023
16 1 1970044
NHL
Former NHL All-Star Roman Cechmanek dead at 52 with no cause of death
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Nov 14 2023

Former NHL All-Star and goaltender Roman Cechmanek has died aged 52, with no cause of death reported after he was allegedly found dead in a bathtub by his son. Cechmanek…

skysports adam johnson ice hockey 6342101
NHL
NHL facing calls to make neck guards mandatory following tragic death of Adam Johnson
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Nov 8 2023

The National Hockey League is facing calls to make neck guards mandatory following the tragic death of former Pittsburgh Penguins center Adam Johnson. Whilst playing for the Nottingham Panthers in…

winnipeg hires rick bowness as new head coach
NHL
Winnipeg Jets coach Rick Bowness takes leave of absence following wife’s seizure
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Oct 24 2023
image
NHL
Top 10 Highest Paid NHL Players 2023: Nathan MacKinnon Tops The List
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Oct 19 2023
r1192110 1296x729 16 9
NHL
Top 5 Highest Paid Rookies For The 2023 NHL Season
Author image Owen Jones  •  Oct 17 2023
Kirby Dach
NHL
Canadiens Star Kirby Dach Suffers Nasty Injury & Expected To Be Out For Long-Term
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Oct 17 2023
Arrow to top