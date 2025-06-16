Boston, Brooklyn, and Oklahoma City reportedly have interest trading up in the 2025 draft

The 2025 NBA draft is nine days away. Teams are prepared for the drama to start over the next week and a half. On Sunday, Desmond Bane was traded to the Magic for four unprotected first-round picks.

That is not the only trade that will happen this offseason. Ahead of the draft next week, some teams reportedly want to trade up. NBA insider Grant Afseth reported the Celtics, Nets, and Thunder are interested in moving up. What team will be the most aggressive ahead of the NBA draft on June 25?

Several trades are expected to happen ahead of the 2025 NBA draft next week

The Celtics, Thunder, and Nets are reportedly among the teams looking to trade up in the draft, per @GrantAfseth “Boston holds picks No. 28 and 32 and has been discreet in its evaluation of point guard prospects. Oklahoma City holds picks No. 15 and 24 along with a deep… pic.twitter.com/WDkMsguQfT — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) June 16, 2025



Boston Celtics

Following a championship in 2024, the Celtics were unable to repeat in 2025. Boston made it to the Eastern Conference semi-finals, where they lost in six games to the Celtics. All-NBA PF Jayson Tatum suffered an Achilles tear and is expected to miss a majority, if not all, of the 2025-26 season. This offseason, nearly every player except Tatum is on the chopping block.

The Celtics have the 28th and 32nd picks in the 2025 NBA draft. League insider Grant Afseth reported Boston has interest in moving up. He noted the team has done their homework on PGs in this year’s class. That indicates Boston could part ways with two-time NBA champion Jrue Holiday this offseason. We’ll see what moves Boston can make ahead of the draft next week.

Brooklyn Nets

One of the most aggressive teams entering the 2025 NBA draft is the Nets. Brooklyn is stockpiled with draft capital, including four first-round picks in this year’s draft. They have picks 8, 19, 26, & 27. The expectation is that Brooklyn would like to move up somewhere in the top five. In 2024-25, the Nets finished 26-56. The fourth-worst record in the East.

This is an important offseason and draft for Brooklyn. Through a trade, they could move into the top five and select a franchise-changing player. Pick number eight could still land the Nets a quality player for years to come. Insiders have suggested the team could use a combination of their late first-round picks to trade up for a second lottery pick in 2025.

Oklahoma City Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder are in a unique situation. They’re tied 2-2 with the Indiana Pacers in the 2025 NBA Finals. Despite that, general manager Sam Presti is actively looking to improve the team. Heading into 2025-25, the Thunder have 13 of 15 players signed to guaranteed contracts. That doesn’t leave much wiggle room for OKC. On top of that, they own the 15th and 24th picks in the 2025 NBA draft.

Oklahoma City has an abundance of draft capital it could use to potentially trade up in the 2025 draft. Some analysts suggest they’re more likely to trade out of the first round. General manager Sam Presti will be ready for whatever direction the Thunder goes this offseason. The team is two wins away from winning the 2025 NBA Finals.